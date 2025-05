The intestinal lining of a mouse, with several bacteria (green) and one red blood cell (red) IKELOS GmbH/Dr. Christopher B. Jackson/Science Photo Library

The brain appears to directly influence the gut microbiome, as brain signals altered the composition of gut microbes in mice in as little as 2 hours. The finding strengthens the notion that communication along the gut-brain axis goes both ways.

It is clear from previous studies that gut microbes can influence brain function and mood, but whether the opposite was true – that…