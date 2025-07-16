Image: Dubai Media Office

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched a new interactive guide highlighting some of the city’s top indoor sports destinations, encouraging residents and visitors to stay active throughout the summer.

Released under the ongoing #DubaiDestinations summer campaign, the guide features a wide range of family-friendly venues where people of all ages can enjoy sports in air-conditioned comfort. Activities include football, volleyball, basketball, padel, spin cycling, martial arts, yoga, indoor golf, bowling and ice skating.

The initiative aims to reinforce Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s most vibrant and activity-focused cities—even during its hottest months.

Khawla Al Hashmi, member of the organising committee of the #DubaiDestinations Campaign, said: “Brand Dubai’s latest guide highlights indoor venues designed for all ages, offering opportunities for everyone to enjoy their favourite sports while also featuring destinations that give children more space to make the most of their summer break. The campaign uses these guides to showcase experiences that appeal to a wide audience, helping residents, families and visitors discover fresh ways to enjoy Dubai’s summer offerings. Content creators continue to play a key role in bringing these destinations to life through engaging storytelling, inspiring more people across the UAE and beyond to explore what the city has to offer.”

Indoor destinations

Among the destinations featured are several indoor ice-skating rinks, including popular spots at Al Nasr Leisureland, The Dubai Mall, Sports Society Mall, Galleria Ice Rink at Hyatt Regency Dubai and Emirates Sports Hotel. These venues are a popular draw during the hotter months, offering a cool alternative for sports and leisure.

The guide also lists indoor bowling centres located across the city—ideal for families, groups of friends or casual games in a relaxed setting.

Indoor football remains a top pick for many, with over a dozen air-conditioned venues included. These facilities offer enthusiasts a chance to enjoy the sport year-round in a well-equipped and climate-controlled environment.

Running through the end of July, the #DubaiDestinations campaign continues to spotlight the best experiences the city has to offer during the summer. Community engagement remains a key component, with residents and tourists encouraged to share their own stories, images and tips on how they enjoy an active summer in Dubai.

The indoor sports destination guide is available in both English and Arabic and can be accessed here:

https://dubaidestinations.ae/-/media/2025/july/16-07/03/indoor-sports-destination-guide.pdf