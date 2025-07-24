Millvest Advisory, convenors of TIFA, are pleased to confirm that Brand South Africa has renewed its strategic partnership with the Tourism Investment Forum Africa (TIFA) for the third consecutive year. This continued alliance underscores a mutual commitment to positioning South Africa – and the broader continent – as a competitive, investment-ready destination within the global tourism economy.

Mr. Neville Matjie, CEO of Brand South Africa expressed his support:

“We are proud to deepen our collaboration with TIFA as it aligns directly with our mandate to enhance South Africa’s global competitiveness. TIFA provides a high-impact platform to showcase our tourism sector’s value proposition to investors, and to advance the country’s broader economic and reputational objectives.”

Themed “Tourism and Infrastructure Investment: Driving Economic Transformation and Enhancing Community Well-Being” the 2025 edition of TIFA will take place in the City of uMhlathuze, a rapidly developing economic hub in KwaZulu-Natal. With its expanding infrastructure, natural assets, and investment-enabling environment, uMhlathuze is emerging as a strategic gateway for tourism-led development across Africa. Key focus areas for investment include destination development, real estate, eco-tourism, cultural heritage projects, logistics, and hospitality infrastructure.

“Brand South Africa’s ongoing partnership shows faith in TIFA’s ability to bring together resources, expertise, and cooperation. By working together, we are creating a Pan-African investment ecosystem based on innovation, sustainability, and shared prosperity”.Miller Matola, CEO of Millvest Advisory & Convener of the TIFA, echoed

About the Tourism Investment Forum Africa (TIFA)

TIFA is a leading continental platform that brings together government leaders, private investors, financial institutions, and tourism stakeholders to catalyse tourism-related investments across Africa. The forum promotes actionable dialogue, public-private partnerships, and innovative financing models. The 2025 edition will mark a new chapter of collaboration and impact in Africa’s tourism and economic development landscape.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa. Its mandate is to position South Africa as a globally competitive destination for trade, investment, tourism, and innovation through strategic engagement with key domestic and international stakeholders