A major breakthrough for the recycling industry is claimed with the successful detection of 100% of UV-tagged single-use plastic bottles entering one of Europe’s busiest Materials Recycling Facilities (MRF) in France.

The successful project was undertaken by Wales-based technology firm Polytag and global packaging compliance company Citeo.

The collaboration between the two businesses, focused on advancing innovation in the recycling sector, is said to demonstrate the effectiveness of Polytag’s solution in providing insights into the lifecycle of plastic packaging. “Access to accurate barcode-level data will enable brands and retailers to meet Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations, monitor sustainability initiatives and increase recycling rates,” says an announcement from the firm.

Major brands step up their pursuit of recycling data

The news that Citeo achieved a 100% detection rate follows the recent announcement that UK supermarket chain Waitrose & Partners has joined Biffa, Ocado Retail and Marks & Spencer in supporting Polytag’s Ecotrace programme.

Through the Ecotrace programme, Polytag’s unique Plastic Detection Units (PDUs) have been installed in MRFs across the UK. “This enables brands and retailers to UV Tag their packaging and obtain never-seen-before, real-time insights into the collection and sorting of single-use plastic at recycling centres nationwide,” says the group.

UV Tags proven to be detected on single-use plastics

Citeo detected UV Tags printed using food-safe fluorescent ink applied directly on packaging labels using standard printing methods, including digital, flexographic solvent-based and UV-cure inks. “This low-cost, easy-to-integrate solution does not impact production speed and can be seamlessly incorporated into existing packaging processes.”

Access to never-before-seen data

During its collaboration with Polytag, Citeo said it was able to access barcode-level data captured as UV-tagged items entered the recycling stream and were detected by Polytag’s Detection Units. “Companies applying UV Tags to their packaging will be able to view their own unique data in real time via the Polytag dashboard, providing a comprehensive view of each item’s journey through the recycling process. By sharing this data with supply chain partners, brands and retailers can help drive an industry-wide approach to improving recycling rates.”

Combining this barcode-level data with Polytag’s on-pack QR codes, which are powered by GS1 standards, will provide further benefits, says the firm. It will prepare brands and retailers for the switch from traditional stripy barcodes to QR codes, while also enabling them to tailor consumer marketing initiatives, create innovative loyalty programmes and deliver engaging on-pack instructions.

Alice Rackley, CEO of Polytag, commented:

“Working with a global leader like Citeo and achieving a 100% detection rate in a MRF, operating at normal speed during active operating conditions, is a milestone moment for us, and the wider recycling industry. It demonstrates the undeniable effectiveness of our UV Tags for PET bottles in full-scale facility conditions.

“Our UV Tags, combined with our advanced detection technology, provide an unprecedented level of insight through the supply chain, tagging and tracing every piece of packaging. In this way, Polytag technology empowers businesses to make informed decisions, to optimise their processes and to truly embrace circularity.”

A spokesperson from the Citeo innovation project team added: “Polytag has been selected as part of an innovation project. We want to explore the potential of marking technologies and their impact on sorting performance in live environments. These are the first results we’ve seen and they will enable us to project the use of this new kind of data in packaging sorting.”

