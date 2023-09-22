The shaving devices company Braun is being given the “Bud Light treatment” after it went woke by featuring a transgender model in an advertising campaign.

Braun Goes Woke

BRAUN 🪒 features a transgender biological female with double mastectomy scars in their new shaving advert for their men’s shaving range. pic.twitter.com/TYD01CEkdl — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 19, 2023

Newsweek reported that a new ad for the Braun Series X Hybrid Trimmers features a shirtless transgender man with visible mastectomy scars using the shaving product.

“This is one of hundreds of images on our site showing people using our products—all of which are reflective of the consumers we serve,” Braun, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, said in a statement after receiving backlash for this.

Braun went on to claim that the image was two years old.

“We routinely refresh and repurpose our videos and still images showing our products in use across multiple platforms – as we did with the series X materials in 2021,” a Procter & Gamble spokesperson added in another statement.

@Braun why is your marketing dept using a transgender model showing mastectomy scars. You are following the direction of other brands. It’s madness!!! I hope your sales plummet. pic.twitter.com/v6Tm8NtYrn — John Steele 🇬🇧 (@johnsteele83) September 19, 2023

Braun Hit With Backlash

Unfortunately for Braun, however, the damage appears to already be done, as calls for the brand to be boycotted for going woke are only growing.

“Braun has gone the way of Gillette and Bud Light,” conservative activist Ian Miles Cheong posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Braun has gone the way of Gillette and Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/HvScVs0J1G — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 20, 2023

Others got in on the action as well.

“@Braun Ladies and gents, please show ALL the men in your life this ad. Apparently, Braun thinks a woman with a mastectomy is actually a man. Let’s give them the Bud Light treatment. Please RT #boycottbraun,” one social media user commented, with another adding, “Looks like Braun is telling Bud Light to hold its beer.”

“Braun’s advert for men’s beard trimmer features a trans model with double mastectomy scars,” wrote the British television personality Julia Hartley-Brewer. “I’m sure this celebration of brutal surgery to remove a woman’s healthy breasts will go down fabulously well with Braun’s male customers. Watch their sales.”

The “Bud Light treatment” is a reference to the highly effective boycott of the beer company that has been in place since it teamed up with the transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a partnership back in April. Since then, the brand has lost over $400 million, and Beer Business Daily publisher Harry Schuhmacher recently told Fox News that things are only looking more bleak for Bud Light moving forward.

“The Bud Light situation has actually gotten worse,” he said. “You see Bud Light still just stubbornly down around 30% in volume compared to last year, which is where it’s been since May or June. That tells me that this is quasi-permanent, meaning those consumers are just lost forever.”

This isn’t a parody. Dylan Mulvaney is now the face of Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/cpygA74cG5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 2, 2023

Braun Being Investigated

Sales aside, the Braun ad is reportedly being investigated in the U.K. for violating Advertising Standards Authority guidelines, according to The New York Post.

“Promoting the removal of healthy breast tissue is not only shockingly immoral, but against advertising standards guidance to not glamorize or trivialize cosmetic surgery,” said Maya Forstater, executive director of Sex Matters.

“Braun executives must have been living under a rock if they think this campaign represents ‘inclusivity,’” she added. “The reality is that Braun has now written itself into a history as promoting social contagion and what will become of the most notorious medical scandals.”

“Once again, we find a private corporation willing to glorify irreversible surgery being performed on the healthy breasts of women, in pure pursuit of profit,” added James Esses, co-founder of Thoughtful Therapists, which is a group of psychologists who are worried about the effect of gender ideology.

Exclusive footage: the Braun commercial featuring a transgender person that never made it to the United States. pic.twitter.com/kK34GTW3Rj — LWC MugClub (@LWCmugclub) September 20, 2023

Bud Light has learned the hard way that “go woke, go broke” is very real indeed, and it seems that Braun is about to learn that lesson as well. Other brands should really take notice of what’s happening to these brands and realize that going woke is simply a bad idea!