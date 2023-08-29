





Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was involved in a bizarre incident during Monday’s game against the Rockies when two fans ran onto the outfield at Coors Field and made contact with the 25-year-old, knocking him down when security tried to remove the fans from the field and all parties got tangled up.

Speaking to reporters after the game, via an interpreter, Acuña explained that he believes the two fans had been hoping to get a picture with him.

“I was a little scared at first, but I think the fans were out there and asking for a picture. But security was able to get there and so I think everything’s okay. Everyone’s okay,” said Acuña, via Bennett Durando.

“I think there were three of them … The second guy, he was asking for a picture, too. I couldn’t say anything to him because at that point security was already there and we were kind of tangled up.”

The incident occurred during the seventh inning stretch on Monday night, when two fans could be seen rushing the field and making contact with Acuña. Atlanta’s star outfielder said he was okay despite being knocked down and remained in the game.

Per Mark Bowman, Left fielder Kevin Pillar indicated that while there was no indication the fans had ill intent, having them on the field created “potential danger.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he didn’t see the incident as he was in the bathroom, but called it a “scary situation.”







