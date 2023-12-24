





South Alabama crushed Eastern Michigan in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday, winning 59–10 in a game that wasn’t competitive for long.

Afterward, while the Jaguars were celebrating by singing their fight song on their home field in Mobile after the win, an Eagles player ran onto the field and punched Jaguars defensive back Jamarrien Burt in the back of the helmet. This sparked a giant brawl on the field as more Eastern Michigan players ran onto the field to defend their teammate. South Alabama players responded by doing the same.

Coaches and security tried to break up the brawl, but the fight kept moving across the field and didn’t let up for a bit. Video of the incident went viral on social media Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Sore loser behavior right here 😒 (via south_alabamian/TT) pic.twitter.com/3j7ui7s44P — Overtime (@overtime) December 24, 2023

One of oldest’s friends got a shot of the original sucker punch. #68VenturesBowl pic.twitter.com/dsFnNuK71O — Scott W. Hunter (@SWHesq) December 24, 2023

It’s unknown exactly what sparked the brawl. Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton wasn’t sure how the melee began, either, but he said he thinks the Eagles were embarrassed by how they played.

“I didn’t see things when they happened,” Creighton said, via On3. “But I definitely saw the intensity of what had just happened. We had a really good, long talk in the locker room afterwards. We want to be first-class all the time, no matter the circumstances, no matter what the scoreboard is, no matter what other factors, people, whatever are involved. And anything short of being first-class is not living up to the standard that we have in Eastern Michigan football.”







