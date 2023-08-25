The Bray Wyatt cause of death has been confirmed after the WWE Superstar’s sudden and tragic passing at the age of just 36 years old.

What is Bray Wyatt’s cause of death?

Bray Wyatt — real name Windham Rotunda — died from a heart attack on August 24, 2023. According to Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp, Wyatt got COVID-19 earlier this year. This exacerbated the heart issues that the professional wrestling star was dealing with. Despite recently having positive progress and being hopeful for a return to the ring, Wyatt suffered a heart attack that proved to be fatal.

I encourage those reading to respect the family’s privacy if at all possible, but his loved ones wanted some details clarified — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2023

“WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36,” WWE said, confirming Wyatt’s death. “WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.”

Wyatt’s death was announced earlier today by WWE CCO Triple H. Wyatt was greatly respected inside and outside of the ring by his peers.