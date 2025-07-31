Brazil announced a compromise in a dispute between Chinese EV maker BYD and traditional carmakers on Thursday, granting the company a short-term tariff break while moving forward with hikes that will hit it more aggressively in the long run.
Under the measure, BYD will be allowed to import up to US$463 million worth of semi-assembled electric and hybrid vehicles over a six-month period without paying import taxes. This tariff-free window will apply during the first half of 2026, offering short-term relief as BYD ramps up local production.
Separately, the government decided to bring forward a previously scheduled levy increase.
The import tariff for electric and hybrid vehicle kits will now rise to 35 per cent in January 2027, a year and a half earlier than the original July 2028 timeline. Fully assembled vehicles will reach the same 35 per cent rate by July 2026, as previously planned.
BYD had requested a reduced tariff through mid-2026 to ease the ramp-up of its new manufacturing plant in Camaçari, Bahia State.