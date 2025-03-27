The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) will discuss the future of Brazil coach Dorival Junior at a meeting on Friday, sources told ESPN Brasil.

Brazil’s 4-1 defeat to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifying on Thursday has triggered a swift reaction from CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

While review meetings between Dorival and the CBF after FIFA international windows are routine, the dismal performance in Buenos Aires has prompted Rodrigues to expedite a face-to-face encounter with the coaching staff, sources said

According to sources close to Dorival, the coach has not yet been informed of any urgency regarding his future or the possibility of his departure.

Within the CBF, several names are being discussed as potential replacements. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who was previously pursued by Brazil for the coaching position, along with Flamengo’s Filipe Luis and Jorge Jesus, currently in charge of Al Hilal, are considered the leading candidates, sources added.

Dorival Junior oversaw a chastening defeat for Brazil against Argentina. Roberto Tuero/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Dorival only took over in January 2024, replacing Fernando Diniz after Brazil’s poor start to World Cup qualifying. However, Dorival, who left Sao Paulo to take the role, has struggled to revive the fortunes of the record five-time World Cup winners.

Brazil crashed out of last summer’s Copa America at the quarterfinal stage to Uruguay. Following Tuesday’s heavy defeat to archrival Argentina, Brazil sit fourth in the South American World Cup qualifying standings.

The top six teams will qualify automatically for the 2026 competition in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“There’s always a lot of pressure, but I never run away from my responsibilities,” Dorival told reporters after the loss to Argentina. “I’m aware of what this loss means and everything that’s been going on.

“I really believe in my work, in the development of this process. It’s a complicated and difficult process, but I have no doubt that we’ll find a way out.

“In all my years in football, this is perhaps the most delicate moment for me. But I’ve never given up.”