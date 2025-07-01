RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil’s state development bank BNDES is considering creating an investment fund focused on AI and data centers, planning executive Nelson Barbosa said on Tuesday.

The fund, which would be part of a broader BNDES initiative to resume investments in equities, could receive an allocation ranging from 500 million reais to 1 billion reais ($91.93-183.86 million), he added.

($1 = 5.4390 reais)

