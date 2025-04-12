A Brazilian man will face a jury trial for the August 2022 murder of his wife and daughter in the city of Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, a Brazilian federal court has said.

According to the indictment and other sources, the man, Barbosa Anderson Robson, stabbed his wife, Manami Aramaki, then 29, and their then 3-year-old daughter to death after discussing a divorce.

He left Japan before the incident came to light, but was placed on an international wanted list by the Osaka Prefectural Police and arrested at a Sao Paulo housing complex in July 2023 at the Japanese government’s request for punishment by proxy.

In a statement released Thursday, a judge noted that there is sufficient evidence to prove his involvement in the murder case. The Brazilian court remotely took testimony from witnesses in Japan in November and December last year.

The accused is believed to have committed the crime out of fear that he would not be able to stay in Japan once his divorce from the Japanese woman was finalized.