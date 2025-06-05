Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has accused Israel of carrying out “premeditated genocide” in Gaza.

“[It is] a premeditated genocide from a far-right government that is waging a war, including against the interests of its own people,” he said at a joint press conference in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“What is happening in Gaza is not a war. It’s a genocide being carried out by a highly prepared army against women and children,” said Lula.

“We see a genocide unfold under our eyes day after day… It’s no longer possible to accept.”

Macron said the “coming days” would be critical in attempts to bring about a ceasefire.

“We will ramp up pressure in coordination with the Americans to obtain a ceasefire,” he said.

Later this month, France and Saudi Arabia will co-host a United Nations conference in New York discussing Palestinian statehood.

Macron said the summit would take steps “towards recognising Palestine”, without expanding further.