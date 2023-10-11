As much as we love to get hands-on when breadmaking, it’s not always practical. Enter: the breadmaker. These nifty appliances knead, prove, knock back and shape loaves at the touch of a button, all without you having to lift a finger or turn the oven on.

We’ve tested a wide variety of breadmakers, from small and simple models, to large devices that make bread, plus jam, cakes, yogurt and more. Whether you’re a novice looking to enter the world of baking or after an upgrade, we’ve rounded-up the best breadmaker deals on our tried and tested models to help you save dough.

For recipes, resources and ideas for how to eat well on a budget, discover our Cook Smart campaign and our complete guide to energy-efficient cooking. Or visit our reviews section and discover more than 600 practical buyer’s guides offering unbiased advice on what equipment is worth investing in. Find everything from the best food processors to other energy efficient kit such as best air fryers and best microwaves.

Best breadmaker deals at a glance

All of these brands are competing for your attention, so they’ll be watching their rival brands’ deals and discounts closely and adjusting their prices accordingly. We’ve also seen brands like John Lewis and Partners, AO and Currys offering a price-match promise in the past. Keep an eye out for added extras on prices that appeal to you, such as free delivery.

Best breadmaker deals

We’ve spotted impressive savings across many of our top-performing breadmakers. We’ll also be updating this page regularly as new discounts go live.

Panasonic SD-B2510

Star rating: 5/5

Wattage: 550W

Panasonic are one of the leading brands in the breadmaker world, and finding a model on offer for under £100 is no mean feat. We rated this model five stars, praising it for its generous range of 21 presets, 13-hour delay timer and perfectly baked loaves. It’s a quiet and attractive machine, with lots of functions to explore.

Read the full Panasonic SD-B2510 review.

Available from:

Tefal Pain and Delices

Star rating: 5/5

Wattage: 700W

We love this breadmaker for the quality of the bread it produces, as well as all the additional functions it comes with. This versatile machine can make yogurt, cottage cheese, jams and preserves, as well as a good number of breads, including gluten-free loaves. This model is a great all-rounder.

Read the full Tefal Pain and Delices review.

Available from:

Russell Hobbs 23620 Fast Bake breadmaker

Star rating: 4.5/5

Wattage: 660W

If time is rarely on your side but you love homemade bread, choose the Russell Hobbs 23620 Fast Bake. This model can produce a fully baked – if slightly pale – loaf in under an hour. When you’ve got a little more time to play with, there are 12 presets to get to know, as well as customisable size and colour settings.

Read the full Russell Hobbs 23620 Fast Bake breadmaker.

Available from:

Morphy Richards 502001 Homebake breadmaker

Star rating: 4/5

Wattage: 600W

Sporting an impressive 46% off, this is not a deal to be missed. With a compact footprint and generously sized viewing window, this is a breadmaker that deserves pride of place on the kitchen counter. This model produced a good-textured, flavoursome loaf, but it was a little pale on top. There is also a useful fast-bake setting.

Read the full Morphy Richards 502001 Homebake breadmaker review.

Available from:

Tower T11005 breadmaker

Star rating: 4/5

Wattage: 650w

This sturdy and professional-looking breadmaker from Tower impressed us with its variety of 19 presets. These include everything from bread settings for sourdough and gluten-free loaves, to yogurt, jam and even cake. This model also comes with an automatic dispenser, so additions like seeds, nuts, chocolate or fruit can be dropped into the dough mix at just the right time.

Read the full Tower T11005 breadmaker review.

Available from:

How to shop safely online

When looking for breadmaker deals, avoid being duped by targeted scams by only shopping with retailers you trust – if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Avoid sites and private sellers that you don’t recognise, particularly on social media, and don’t give out personal information similar to security questions – as they could be used to predict passwords. Rest assured, we won’t be adding any links to this page unless we’re fully comfortable with the retailer.

How do we find breadmaker deals?

We look through a range of retailer sites when looking for breadmaker discounts to see what’s being offered and for how much. There are also dedicated sales days where we find the best deals, too, with brands like Amazon, AO.com and John Lewis.

You’ll find that prices increase and decrease throughout the day as retailers try to compete with each other, so we always track every price to make sure you’re always getting the best deal possible, then update this page accordingly. We also look at smaller retailers as well as larger ones, as they can sometimes offer discounts that big brands aren’t able to.

How do we select breadmaker deals?

As you shop online, you’ll see there are a lot of breadmaker deals around, but those listed on our guide are the top performers of more than 40 shortlisted, tested and reviewed by the BBC Good Food team.

That means each product has been put through its paces using our rigorously tested recipes, which look at performance on everyday tasks and additional settings. Discover which breadmakers were rated best and awarded five stars in our best breadmakers guide.

How to get a good breadmaker deal

Read reviews: Our experts have tested a range of different breadmakers on the market, so we really do know the best models around. All our reviews are impartial and include up-to-date guidance on the products actually worth your money.

Our experts have tested a range of different breadmakers on the market, so we really do know the best models around. All our reviews are impartial and include up-to-date guidance on the products actually worth your money. Buy when you see a price you like: many discounts won’t be around for long, so don’t hang around when you find a good deal.

many discounts won’t be around for long, so don’t hang around when you find a good deal. Stick to a budget: to make the most of the deals available, try to set a budget and stick to it.

to make the most of the deals available, try to set a budget and stick to it. Use tools to alert you to good deals: websites like CamelCamelCamel are useful as they track the price history of Amazon products, so you can see how they’ve fluctuated over time.

