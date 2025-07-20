The Ministry of Road Transport has proposed a significant revision to the Motor Vehicles Act: drivers flouting traffic rules while carrying children could soon face double the usual fines. The idea is to tighten safety around young passengers and to reinforce accountability, particularly among parents, guardians, and school transport operators.

According to officials, the current pattern of violations involving school buses and family cars has prompted the ministry to act. These rules would apply not only to private individuals but also to vehicles owned or hired by schools. The intent, sources say, is to make both the driver and vehicle owner equally responsible.

The proposal is part of a larger draft of amendments now being circulated among various ministries for their input.

New points system to track driver behaviour

A merit and demerit points system is also on the table. Under this plan, drivers who follow rules could earn positive points, while violators would rack up negative ones.

If someone crosses a threshold of demerit points, they could lose their licence, either temporarily or permanently. Insurance premiums may also be tied to this points score. Good drivers could be rewarded with lower premiums, while repeat offenders may end up paying more.

Officials say this approach could help identify reckless behaviour early and create a record that reflects actual conduct on the road, not just isolated incidents.

Driving test may be required for licence renewal

Another proposal that’s gaining ground is the idea of mandatory driving tests for anyone applying to renew their licence — but only if they’ve broken traffic rules before their renewal date.This would serve as an added checkpoint to filter out unsafe drivers, giving authorities the chance to reassess driving skills before extending legal permission to stay on the roads.

Experts raise concerns about enforcement

Not everyone is convinced the changes will deliver meaningful results. As reported by TOI, some road safety experts argue that without proper infrastructure and impartial enforcement, these amendments may just remain good on paper.

“Even now traffic cops catch and penalise drivers only for half a dozen offences such as speeding, drunk driving, jumping red signal, using phone and not wearing seatbelt or helmet, while the MV law covers over 100 offences,” an expert told Times of India.

They also flagged practical issues with enforcing the rules. “How will cameras installed identify if a juvenile is sitting in the rear seat of a car and will police personnel stop vehicles and check the age of people sitting inside? While framing laws and policies we don’t think of India but Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and big cities,” the expert added.

Their argument highlights the gap between policy creation and on-ground realities, especially in smaller towns and rural areas where enforcement capacity is limited.

The ministry’s proposals reflect a broader effort to bring discipline and consistency to Indian roads, where rule violations often go unchecked. But as always, the effectiveness of these reforms will depend not just on what’s written into law, but on how it’s rolled out — and whether authorities can ensure fair and consistent application across the country.

The amendments are currently in the consultation phase. Once ministries submit their feedback, the final version is expected to move forward for legislative approval.

