Akshay Kumar is basking in the success of his recent film, OMG 2, a captivating comedy-drama that delivers a powerful social message. Co-starring alongside talented actors Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, the film has garnered enthusiastic acclaim and is rapidly approaching the impressive Rs 100 crore milestone at the box office. The collaborative performances of the cast, coupled with the film’s thought-provoking narrative, have undoubtedly contributed to its remarkable reviews and robust collections. As the film continues its triumphant journey, it cements Akshay Kumar’s reputation as a versatile and impactful actor in the industry.

Akshay Kumar Secures Major Festivals for 2024 Blockbuster Releases

Exciting news is in store for fans of Akshay Kumar, as he gears up for an impressive cinematic spree in 2024. The superstar has strategically booked three major festive slots, signaling his grand comeback to the silver screen. Eid 2024 will witness the entertainer in the uproarious Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, while Diwali 2024 promises to be a laughter-filled celebration with Housefull5. Not to be outdone, Christmas 2024 brings the eagerly anticipated Welcome3. With this strategically timed and diverse lineup, Kumar is poised to deliver a trifecta of hits, reigniting his star power and leaving an indelible mark on the box office landscape.

Among these, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” stands as an original high-octane film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. However, when it comes to the other two, Housefull 5 and Welcome 3, they are immensely successful sequels that have significantly contributed to Akshay Kumar’s illustrious career. Now, with an action-packed film and two more sequels in the pipeline, Kumar is poised for a spectacular comeback that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. His strategic choices reflect his commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and leaving a lasting impact on the cinematic landscape.

OMG 2 Achieves Remarkable Rotten Tomatoes Score

Rotten Tomatoes, renowned for its comprehensive compilation of reviews from critics and audiences, employs a unique Tomatometer score to quantify the level of positive reception a film receives. The sequel to the 2012 hit OMG – Oh My God! has not only managed to capture the imagination of its viewers but has also garnered widespread critical acclaim, resulting in an impressive score. With an impressive audience score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, OMG 2 has solidified its appeal to moviegoers. The film appears poised for resounding success, both in terms of commercial performance and rating achievement, positioning it as a likely triumph on both fronts.

OMG 2 Is Heading For Superb 85 Cr Week One Despite Gadar 2 Tsunami

Film has total of 72.27 cr net in 5 days. Film is already hit. Film should look at close to 85 cr net week one from here which will be a fantastic result. Film has also crossed 100 crore worldwide gross in 5 days with 1.75 – 2 million USD overseas.

About OMG 2

Helmed by director Amit Rai and featuring a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, OMG 2 takes the audience on a spiritual cinematic journey. Seamlessly weaving the theme of sex education, the film carries a powerful social message within its narrative. Having made its debut on the 11th of August, the movie provides an engaging exploration of this critical subject while offering a thought-provoking perspective on society.

