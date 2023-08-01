Akshay Kumar is known for doing around five to six films a year as he prefers quantity with quality. While some of his recent films haven’t done well, this hasn’t deterred him in any way. One of his most awaited films is OMG 2, which is a sequel of the successful 2012 film OMG! Oh My God. The film has generated strong buzz ever since it was announced.

Runtime Of OMG2

Now, the official runtime of the film is out. OMG 2 is 156 minutes long which means it’s roughly around 2 hours 36 minutes and 10 seconds. Lately, makers have been trying to avoid lengthy durations of films owing to the shrinking attention span of audiences. However, if the subject of OMG 2 interesting enough and the script is tight, the duration will not be an issue. Also film is cleared without cut now.

OMG2 To Release Without Cuts And Adult Certificate

Despite the release date being just around the corner, OMG2 did not received a certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Earlier, it was reported that CBFC has sent the film to the Revising Committee suggesting 20 cuts (both audio and video) as well as an A (adult) certificate. The makers are clearly not comfortable with these changes as they believe it will hamper the film’s story. Since the film deals with sex education, they want it to reach out to a wider audience and an A certificate will limit the reach.

But last night finally film is cleared by censor and makers have accepted Adult certification with minor modifications.

OMG2 To Release On 11th August Clashing With Gadar 2

The battle between the OMG 2 team and the CBFC has been going on for the last couple of weeks and now audience will get to see uncut film. “The rumour mills were circulating reports about a delay in film’s release but there is no truth to those reports. OMG 2 will release on August 11 as scheduled and the marketing campaign will begin now leading to its release. The trailer is expected to drop in the next couple of days,” the source informed.

Film will be clashing with Gadar 2 which is red hot sequel and advance booking of Sunny Deol starrer has taken off on positive note. It will be one interesting clash at box office.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. The film will reportedly explore the theme of sex education in schools. The first installment, which was released in 2012, tackled the issue of fake godmen in India. OMG 2 is slated to release on 11 August and it will clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 on the ticket window. Both films are different but OMG 2 has an upper hand since it deals with a fresh and unique subject.

