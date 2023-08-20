Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Jawan, has generated significant buzz. The film makers have been actively promoting it with Prevue, posters, and the release of two chartbuster songs, creating a buzz about the movie everywhere. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan’s dedicated fan base is also contributing to the film’s promotion in innovative ways. They are putting up banners, preparing for the first-day-first-show events, and coming up with various creative ideas to support the film’s promotion. This collective effort is indicative of the excitement and anticipation surrounding Jawan.

Jawan Trailer Set to Drop Mid-Week!”

The buzz surrounding Jawan has been steadily growing since its Prevue was unveiled just over a month ago on July 10th. Following this initial tease, the release of two hit songs, Zinda Banda and Chaleya, further fueled the excitement. Now, the anticipation has reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly await the impending release of the film’s trailer. According to reports, the trailer is expected to make its debut in the upcoming days, possibly on a Wednesday or Thursday of this week strategically chosen for maximum impact. This well-planned promotional strategy by the film’s makers is effectively keeping moviegoers on the edge of their seats, eager to get a glimpse of what Jawan has in store for them.

Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan Set To Beat Highest Opening Day Of Pathaan In Overseas

The advance booking for Jawan has commenced in several overseas territories, and the overwhelming response suggests the potential for a remarkable opening, surpassing even SRK’s Pathaan. While Pathaan achieved a Day 1 collection of USD 4.5 million (Rs. 36.68 crore), Jawan is projected to achieve an even more impressive opening of 5.5-6 million. With still around 20 days remaining until Jawan hits the theaters, the overseas advance reports are indicating a highly promising outcome, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement among fans and industry observers alike.

Pathaan has achieved remarkable milestones, surpassing 35 million, 40 million, 45 million, and even 50 million in collections without a release in China. It has also earned the distinction of being the first Indian film to reach the 1000 crore mark in a single language worldwide, and it holds the record for the highest-grossing Indian movie internationally, excluding China releases. Additionally, Pathaan stands as the first Hindi movie to achieve a staggering 100 crore in a single day. As Jawan steps into the scene, it faces the exciting challenge of surpassing these records set by Pathaan. With considerable potential and buzz, combined with promising overseas advance reports, there’s a strong expectation for Jawan to make a significant impact with a substantial opening and an impressive lifetime performance in international markets.

About Jawan

Jawan is a film directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make special appearances in the film. The film is set to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, both in 2D and IMAX format.

