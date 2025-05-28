JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha slammed Pakistan for promoting terrorism and said that their entire system is based on it.

Interacting with the Indian diaspora in Singapore on Wednesday (local time), Jha said, “All the political parties are together. We are going to the world to tell the truth about Pakistan and its Army… Pakistan’s entire system is based on terrorism, their way and their politics are like this only – to equip, to sponsor, to train them and then send them across the border.”

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, Jha reiterated that India’s target was to eliminate terrorists who are trained, financed, and have a launch pad on the Pakistan side.

“Our target was to eliminate terrorists who are trained, financed, and have a launch pad on Pakistan side. Accordingly, 9 terrorist infrastructure were hit, demolished with precision. This operation started at night so that no civilian is targeted. No civilian was hurt, no military infrastructure was targeted on 7th May when this Operation Sindoor started,” he said.