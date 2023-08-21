Salman Khan, the popular Bollywood actor, has recently been making headlines with his new bald look. Fans and the internet have been buzzing with excitement and admiration for his bold choice.

This isn’t the first time that Salman Khan has opted for a bald look, as he had previously sported similar looks in movies like Tere Naam and Sultan. Salman Khan was recently spotted in public flaunting his brand-new bald look, and his fans couldn’t help but hail him for it. Speculations have arisen about the reason behind his new look, with some believing it is for his upcoming film by director Vishnu Vardhan and produced by Karan Johar.

Salman Khan Gave Hits Like Tere Naam And Sultan In Bald Looks

Others have even wondered if a sequel to his hit film Tere Naam is in the works. Salman Khan’s previous bald looks in Tere Naam and Sultan were well-received by audiences and went on to become superhit films. It seems that his new bald look has once again captured the attention and admiration of fans and netizens alike. Interestingly, Salman Khan has revealed in the past that he shaved his head impulsively out of irritation. During an appearance on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2021, he shared that he shaved his head after hearing the narration of Tere Naam and feeling irritated.

Salman Khan’s new bald look has certainly created a buzz and has fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects. Whether it’s for a film or simply a personal style choice, Salman Khan continues to captivate audiences with his versatile looks and charismatic presence.

Netizens Hail Salman’s new look

Reacting to Salman’s new look, a fan wrote, “Only Salman can pull out the crowd with this look.” A comment read, “It’s his personality and swag that we love.” “My man is slaying in bald look,” commented a person. “Tere Naam 2 or Sultan 2?” asked another fan. “He’s giving full dedication towards his next film. Amazing,” said an Instagram user. “Look testing for Vishnuvardhan×Karan Johar’s next,” wrote another fan. “Old Salman is back,” read a comment.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Films

Salman Khan next will be seen in much awaited potential blockbuster Tiger 3 this Diwali in which Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in cameo as Pathaan. Salman Khan will start shooting for Vishnu Vardhan film and followed by Sooraj Barjatya film.

