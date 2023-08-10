Shah Rukh Khan started this year with a bang. After nearly seven years of absence and doing films that flopped (like Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal), Shah Rukh returned in an action avatar with Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film was a major commercial success. After this, the superstar is gearing up once again to play an action avatar.

This time around with Atlee Kumar’s much-awaited action thriller flick Jawan. Ever since its announcement, the film has been generating a lot of buzz among SRK fans. So far, the makers have been stirring excitement by releasing a prevue, several posters, and a song; all of them were well received.

New Jawan Poster Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi And Nayanthara Is Out

Today, a new and exciting poster of Jawan dropped on the internet and it has stormed the digital space. The poster has the film’s title Jawan written in the Tamil language. It features the dapper images of a bald Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi smoking a cigar and Nayanthara rotting a sophisticated gun. The teaser has a bluish look which is the signature look of all the Jawan posters. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share the same poster in different languages. He captioned it, “The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous.#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/NwS9H0nr5a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Dil Tere Naal Jodiyaan Sung By Arijit Singh To Be Out Soon

Recently, we reported that a song from the film titled Dil Tere Naal Jodiyaan has been sung by Arijit Singh. The song will be probably out next Monday. It has been choreographed by ace choreographer Farah Khan and will also feature Nayanthara. It has been also confirmed that the song will also have female vocals in it. So far, the makers have released one song from the album of Jawan titled Zinda Banda which was well received.

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar in his Bollywood debut. The film is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It will release theatrically on 7 September in Hindi and dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. As the release date nears, fans are getting really excited to see the film on the big screen.

