Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan is going to be released soon, with less than a month left for the release. The makers have already released a prevue and two songs to promote the film. The trailer of the movie will also be out in a few days. Besides that, the promotion of Jawan is not only the responsibility of the production house, but also of Shah Rukh Khan’s dedicated fans. Shah Rukh Khan’s fans always make sure that there is no lack of promotion for his film. The fans do their best to promote their favorite star’s film.

SRK’s Fans Take Charge Of Jawan Promotion

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have started the promotion of Jawan with a bang. Whether it is putting up posters of the film, coming up with creative ideas, or organizing first day first show events, the fans have done all the preparations. The fans have posted many videos and photos on social media, showing that they are doing everything possible to promote Jawan. The fans have put up big banners of Jawan at various crowded places, driven around with Jawan banners on their vehicles, fans are also engaged in various other activities, including charity work, as they actively participate in the film’s promotion.and used many other creative ways to promote Shah Rukh Khan’s film. Shah Rukh Khan’s big fan clubs have also prepared to organize first day first show events across India and overseas. Shah Rukh Khan’s fans’ dedication is commendable.

Also read this : Breaking: Advance Booking For Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan Opens In Middle East

Jawan Overseas Advance Booking Begins

Amidst this, there is another piece of news that has surfaced regarding Jawan. The advance booking for the film’s overseas release has commenced in several countries, particularly in the Middle East region. Distributor in overseas are actively sharing this information on their social media pages, generating further buzz among international audiences. Yash Raj Films has taken the responsibility of releasing Jawan in the overseas market, underlining their commitment to expanding the film’s reach beyond domestic boundaries.

About SRK’s Jawan

The worldwide release of Jawan is set for September 7th. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay sethupati in prominent roles.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related