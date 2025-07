Hulk Hogan, the wrestler credited by many as making professional wrestling part of mainstream media during his 1980s heyday, has died.

He was 71.

According to

TMZ

, paramedics were called to his Florida home on Thursday after he went into cardiac arrest.

More to come.

