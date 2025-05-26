A team of researchers at the University of Saskatchewan discovered a new strategy for targeting breast cancer cells, which could pave the way for more personalized treatments.

Instead of focusing on the differences between tumor cells, the team focused on the similarities, allowing them to look at what’s essential for a tumor’s growth.

While their findings are still years away from being in clinics, the approach will hopefully provide another option for cancer patients — one that tailors their treatment based on the genetic makeup of the tumor.

