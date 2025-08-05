A group in South Korea has developed a seemingly highly durable flexible perovskite solar cell material and fabrication process that remains stable even under high humidity conditions. The apparent breakthrough enables the production of high-efficiency solar cells in ambient air without the need for expensive equipment, offering the potential for significant cost reductions in manufacturing.

Perovskite has attracted attention as a next-generation material capable of replacing conventional silicon solar cells due to its excellent light absorption, low production cost, and ability to be fabricated into thin, flexible films. However, its vulnerability to moisture has posed a major hurdle to commercialization. As a result, manufacturing has typically required low-humidity environments or inert gas conditions. Furthermore, ensuring mechanical durability when producing perovskite in a flexible form has remained a significant challenge.

To address these challenges, the research team introduced a defect passivation strategy by utilizing two-dimensional (2D) perovskite materials to sandwich the light-absorbing layer of the solar cell from both the top and bottom. As a result, they successfully fabricated high-efficiency, durable flexible solar cells that operate stably even under relative humidity conditions of up to 50%. The solar cells also demonstrated outstanding stability, retaining over 85% of their efficiency after 2,800 hours of operation. Furthermore, the devices maintained 96% of their initial efficiency after 10,000 bending cycles, and preserved 87% efficiency in extreme shear-sliding tests, validating their mechanical robustness.

This achievement demonstrates a technology for fabricating perovskite solar cells without the need for expensive temperature- and humidity-controlled environments, while also exhibiting one of the highest levels of mechanical stability among flexible solar cells developed to date. Notably, the technology has also proven its scalability by being successfully applied to large-area continuous production processes, enhancing its potential for commercialization. It is expected that this advancement will accelerate the growth of the rollable solar cell and wearable electronics markets, while also promoting the industrialization of large-scale manufacturing processes and strengthening international competitiveness in solar energy technology.

The work was undertaken by the Energy & Environment Materials Research Division of the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS), led by Dr. Dong-chan Lim and Dr. So-yeon Kim.

Dr. Dong-chan Lim said, “With this technology, it is now possible to manufacture high-efficiency perovskite solar cells in ambient air without costly equipment, significantly reducing production costs.” He added, “In particular, the exceptional durability of the flexible devices makes them promising candidates for applications in wearable electronics and vehicle-integrated solar power systems.”

This research was funded by the National Research Council of Science & Technology (NST), the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF), and the Switzerland-Korea joint research project (SuraFlexi). It was conducted in collaboration with domestic and international research teams, including the University of Fribourg (Switzerland), Pusan National University, and Pukyong National University. The research findings were published on 31 May in Chemical Engineering Journal.

In addition to this technology, the research team said it plans to continue developing next-generation solar cell materials that offer excellent durability across various domestic and international environments while reducing production costs. The team also aims to further advance large-area solar cell processing technologies to reach full commercialization.