Targeted methylation sequencing in order to validate the 850K methylation data. Credit: Cancer Letters (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.canlet.2025.217638



A major step forward has been made in predicting how well melanoma patients would respond to treatment, thanks to world-leading University of Otago—Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka research.

More than 7,000 melanomas are diagnosed each year in Aotearoa New Zealand, and nearly 300 people annually lose their lives to the disease.

Immunotherapy treatment, particularly Keytruda (anti-PD1 therapy), is the main frontline medicine used to treat skin cancer. However, only about 30%–40% of melanoma patients respond to Keytruda effectively, underscoring the need for biomarkers to predict treatment success.

New research published in Cancer Letters, led by Professor Mike Eccles from the Department of Pathology, has identified key epigenetic differences—specifically in DNA methylation and gene expression—that correlate significantly with melanoma patient responses to Keytruda treatment.

The significant findings have the potential to enable doctors to determine which patients can be successfully treated with the drug.

“This breakthrough offers the potential for more precise and effective melanoma treatment, which would enable clinicians to tailor therapeutic strategies based on each patient’s individual genomic profiles,” Professor Eccles says.

“Biomarkers are urgently needed to help treat melanoma patients—the potential to predict personalized treatment strategies is a major step forward in improving patient outcomes, both across Aotearoa and globally.”

Sultana Mehbuba Hossain et al, Pre-treatment DNA methylome and transcriptome profiles correlate with melanoma response to anti-PD1 immunotherapy, Cancer Letters (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.canlet.2025.217638



University of Otago





Provided byUniversity of Otago