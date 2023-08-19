Brent Faiyaz has shown some love to plenty of R&B artists in the past, and he’s not afraid to keep on showing it to the legends of the genre.

In an interview with DJ Nick TV, which was recorded behind the scenes of his new music video for “Jackie Brown” on Thursday (August 17), the Wasteland singer ran down his list of Top 5 R&B stars.

Listing Cool Relax hitmaker Jon B first, he then went on: “Ginuwine. Lauryn [Hill] — she a rapper, too. I put her up there with the rap conversation. D’Angelo.”

He was then asked to name his favorite R&B groups, of which he only named two. “Jodeci. Jodeci, Jodeci, Jodeci, Jodeci. Jodeci was the artist, though,” he said. “From Devante Swing, you get […] the whole Basement Crew. Hell yea. All came from Jodeci. There’s a lineage to that shit.”

He continued: “Boyz II Men. That shit was hard too, but nobody else was fuckin’ with Jodeci. That shit was a little too clean-cut, though.”

Brent Faiyaz has previously weighed in on the state of R&B, and he isn’t too concerned with genres being boxed in by outsiders with rigid labels.

The singer doesn’t think people care about genres with mountains of music catalogs available at our disposal on streaming services with a few clicks. “Don’t nobody care about music genres anymore, dat shit primitive. sauce dat shit up & let it fly,” he wrote on Twitter last year.

A Twitter user clapped back and dissed Faiyaz for his controversial take, writing: “This is why yall shouldn’t make some people famous,” the fan replied. “They’re not smart.”

Faiyaz took the high road and explained that creatives in the industry just have a different perspective on music to diehard fans.

“Lol man It’s really hard 2 explain this 2 music lovers who don’t create, but the properties that differentiate genres b damn near insignificant 2 us after a while,” he said. “U spend enough time in the studio & they just become notes.”

The landscape of R&B has been the subject of heated debates as Diddy and Timbaland recently got into it on social media after Puffy declared the genre to be dead, which is what Brent Faiyaz was possibly responding to.