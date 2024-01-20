Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

45+4 min Toney pulls out to the right and pokes a good square pass to Damsgaard in the area. His cutback almost falls for Maupay, but it doesn’t, so there.

45+3 min In fact it was a clash of knees that put Yates on the deck, so it should be something he can run off.

45+1 min Yates is limping heavily and holding the back of his right thigh. That doesn’t look good. Forest are already down to the bare bones.

45 min Four added minutes.

44 min Toney tries to score from the left wing with a driven lob. He gets the length right but not the line; the ball goes well wide of the far post.

43 min Both players are okay to continue.

41 min There’s a break in play after a clash of heads between Maupay and Dominguez.

40 min Montiel’s fast cross is punched away the diving Flekken. This is a decent little spell for Forest, who were under the pump for the best part of 15 minutes.

38 min Tavarez swishes a wobbling long-range shot that is saved at the second attempt by Flekken. In other news, this is quite the coincidence. April 29, 2023 – Ivan Toney scores from a free-kick v Nott’m Forest, his final shot at the Gtech Community Stadium before his ban January 20, 2024 – Ivan Toney scores from a free-kick v Nott’m Forest, his first shot in competitive football since returning from his ban pic.twitter.com/DaDn980VKE — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 20, 2024

37 min “On replay it looks like Toney moved both the spray line and the ball to get it around the wall!” says Dan Naylor.

36 min Forest’s first decent attack since the equaliser. Mangala breaks down the left and screws a low cross towards Dominguez. He spins the ball round Mee, a beautiful first touch, but he runs out of room and Flekken claims.

33 min “Turner should have had the guy laying down in the wall, then it would actually cover a straight shot at goal,” says Justin Madson. “Not helped by the player at the end leaning into the middle of the wall instead of staying straight up. Incredible strike by Toney, he got all of that one and punished Turner for his wall positioning.” Sky have just shown footage of Yates asking Turner whether he should move further to the left to cover a near-post shot. Turner said no, so I guess the goal will go down as his mistake.

31 min: Lewis-Potter hits the bar! The corner is swung beyond the far post to Toney, who volleys it back into the six-yard box. The ball ricochets off a defender towards Lewis-Potter, who twists to smack a close-range volley off the underside of the bar. A scramble ensues before Forest force the ball away. Updated at 13.03 EST

30 min Two more corners on the left for Brentford, who have really pinned Forest back since Toney’s equaliser. The difference a goal from a talisman makes. Updated at 13.01 EST

28 min “Surely the most important European fixture in this time-slot is Leipzig v Leverkusen,” says Joe Pearson. “Always wondered why the Grauniad tends to ignore important continental matches (other than El Clasico and, to a lesser extent, Der Klassiker). I thought you guys were against Brexit.” Brexit, but not Brentford. It has the square root of bugger all to do with me, but I’m not sure an English newspaper could scrap this game to cover Leipzig v Leverkusen. Ideally they’d do both, but I guess we’re in the middle of a long cost-of-printing criss.

27 min Lots of Brentford presusre now, including a couple of corners in quick succession on the left. Moments later Toney wins a header 25 yards from goal and guides the ball through to Maupay, who is waiting for the ball to drop when Murillo eases him aside. Maupay goes down but it looked a fair challenge.

24 min Janelt’s lofted cross skims the head of Montiel at the far post, a crucial touch with Toney behind him and about to launch into a scissor kick. The move was started by a really deft touch from Toney to Maupay.

22 min That goal has changed the mood, and you’d bloody hope so too. Brentford look much more relaxed.

Toney runs straight to the touchline to collect and display a shirt that reads ‘For You Uncle Brian’. It was an excellent, precise free-kick, though the Forest wall looks dodgier with every replay. The gap at the near post was far too big for a player of Toney’s quality. In some ways it was quite an easy finish. Updated at 13.06 EST

Toney strolled up, almost like he was taking a penalty, and curled a low shot around the wall and into the net at the near post. Turner, who was on the far side of the goal, didn’t move. Updated at 12.53 EST

GOAL! Brentford 1-1 Nottm Forest (Toney 19) Guess who’s back. Toney bends a shot around the wall to score. Photograph: Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images Toney celebrates. Photograph: Nigel Keene/ProSports/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 13.02 EST

18 min Mangala is booked for fouling Damsgaard just outside the penalty area, slightly to the right of centre. Ivan Toney is over the ball… Updated at 12.49 EST

15 min Brentford break from the Forest corner with Toney on the ball. He tries to play a one-two on the halfway line and is nobbled by Omobamiedele; he doesn’t look impressed. Toney vies with Murillo for the ball. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 12.48 EST

14 min Brentford are having more of the ball now, though Forest look dangerous every time they go forward. After good hold-up play from Wood, who has started well, Montiel wins a corner on the right.

13 min Yates’ long-range shot is blocked, with the ball ricocheting to Hudson-Odoi in the area. His shot is also blocked, crucially by Collins.

11 min Mee has a long-range blooter blocked at source.

10 min The game is taking place mainly in the Brentford half. Toney has had one or two touches but nothing significant, yet. Updated at 12.40 EST

7 min Yates shoots wide from 25 yards. I fancied Brentford’s chances when I saw the teams but right now Forest are much the better side.

6 min And here is the aforementioned beauty from Danilo.

5 min A long throw from Jensen is headed to the edge of the area. Janelt volleys into orbit.

I was just typing that Toney had caught Yates with his studs – accidentally I think – when Danilo scored a brilliant goal. A flustered clearance from Janelt went straight up in the air on the edge of his own area. Mee headed it away but only as far as Danilo, who controlled the ball on his left thigh and slashed a beautiful volley past Flekken with his right foot. Updated at 12.37 EST

GOAL! Brentford 0-1 Nottm Forest (Danilo 3) Forest take the lead out of nothing! Danilo scores the opening goal. Photograph: Michael Zemanek/REX/Shutterstock Danilo celebrates. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 12.52 EST

1 min Peep peep! Forest kick off from right to left as we watch.

Ivan Toney looks calm and focussed as he leads the Brentford team onto the field. He’s waited a helluva long time for this moment. So have the Brentford fans, who emit the lustiest of roars when Toney’s name is read out. Updated at 12.28 EST

Brentford make three changes from their last league game, a defeat at Crystal Palace on 30 December. Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgaard and yer man replace Zanka, Christian Norgaard (injured) and Saman Ghoddos (at the Asian Cup). That means Keane Lewis-Potter will move to left wing-back, though the loan signing Sergio Reguilon is on the bench. Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White are both injured, which is a big blow to Nottingham Forest. They make four changes, all enforced, from their win over Manchester United on the same day. The summer signing Andrew Omobamidele finally makes his Premier League debut for Forest, replacing Moussa Niakhate at centre-back. Nuno Tavares comes in for Ola Aina, who like Niakhate is on international duty, at left-back. Gibbs-White and Elanga are replaced by Orel Mangala and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Brentford (possible 3-5-2) Flekken; Collins, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Maupay, Toney.

Substitutes: Strakosha, Reguilon, Zanka, Ajer, Dasilva, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Olakigbe. Nottingham Forest (possible 4-3-3) Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Tavares; Yates, Mangala, Danilo; Dominguez, Wood, Hudson-Odoi.

Substitutes: Vlachodimos, Worrall, Williams, Toffolo, McKenna, Aguilera, McDonnell, Esapa Osong, Gardner. Referee Darren England. Updated at 12.32 EST

Team news Ivan Toney captains Brentford on his return. Twenty-one other fellas will also start the game.