Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

40 min Both sides are playing well here, Spurs the more controlled in possession but Brentford with the sharper edge and defenders.

38 min Henry has Royal on absolute toast;Brentford need to hit him, Spurs need a better right-back. Updated at 09.48 EDT

GOAL! Brentford 2-1 Spurs (Wissa 36) Again, Brentford find space down the left and behind Royal, Henry charging by him and his weak challenge, clipping back for Wissa to turn goalwards. Vicario, though, is poised to save a poor effort… until Van de Ven, desperately extending a go-go Gadget leg, diverts it past him! Updated at 09.48 EDT

35 min Sanchez is booked for a foul on Wissa, Maddison is booked for protesting it. The game done changed, and about time. Updated at 09.48 EDT

35 min Spurs are back passing it, Kulusevski coming in off the left to clip infield for Richarlison, whose first-time touch-off is perfect for Royal, whose square pass doesn’t quite find Son.

33 min “Now that Harry is gone and he has a manager giving him a fair shot to prove himself,” says Mary Waltz, “I feel Richarlison will blossom and look like the star he can be. I watched almost every match he played for Everton and he willed Everton to avoid relegation. Skilled, tough as nails, and can play box to box if necessary.” I thought he’d be a fair bit better by now than he is. I wonder if it’s too late for him to become the one-man forward line I expected him to become, but he’s got a chance now – and while we’re enumerating his qualities, let’s not forget the most important one: vocally opposed Bolsonaro. The people who diss him for his on-pitch behaviour would do well to remember that.

31 min Brentford are in the ascendancy now, Royal’s poor touch when inverting allowing Mbuemo to set Wissa away at inside-left! But as he opens body to pass a finish into the far corner, a heavy touch allows Sanchez to slide in and block; excellent defending.

29 min “Loved the Life of Brian clip!: says Joe Pearson. “What a great movie. Some years ago I read an account of its making called Monty Python’s Tunisian Holiday by Kim Johnson. I recommend it. And to think, without George Harrison’s help, it never would have happened.” One of my favourites. “It refers to any manufacturers of dairy products” nails centuries of biblical exegesis in eight words.

28 min It’s a really fun match, is this, and on the bench, Ryan Mason and one of Frank’s henchmen are booked for offering thoughts in Anglo-Saxon. From kick-off, some bright spark, we don’t see who, has a dig. Amazingly, the ball sails over the top.

GOAL! Brentford 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Mbuemo pen 27) Toney is absent but his style is not, Mbuemo hopping and Vicario, who was booked for delaying just prior to the kick, buys the feint, diving right as the ball rolls left! Bryan Mbeumo sends Vicario the wrong way. 1-1. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 09.40 EDT

PENALTY TO BRENTFORD Again: a penalty is too severe a punishment for nearly every offence that yields one. Penalty! Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Updated at 09.36 EDT

24 min … but now he’s called to have a look and we see Son unable to stop himself going through Jensen as the ball is taken away from him. Welcome to the job skip! This is surely going to be a penalty.

23 min Not immediately…

23 min Now then! Jensen, down the right side of the Spurs box, ducks inside Son – back to help out – and Son clips him! That’s got to be a penalty, but the ref says no. Will VAR intervene?

22 min I meant to say before, the water is back. Phew! Take that, Thames Water. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA Updated at 09.34 EDT

21 min Brentford look dangerous now, Pinnock curling in a nasty ball for which Viacario cant come lest someone impart a touch; no one does, so he collects, but it’s another warning.

20 min Brentford spread it left again, Henry cutting back a decent low cross … but Udogie doing brilliantly to nip in from left-back just as Mbuemo prepares to despatch the equaliser. Updated at 09.29 EDT

19 min More Spurs possession and, at the end of it, an attempt at something definitive, Bissouma injecting pace and wriggling past a challenge before sliding another ball in behind that’s just too much on it for Richarlison.

17 min Then, from the corner, Hickey collects Sanchez’s headed clearance, dragging a shot wide from the edge … a shot which takes a deflection, but this time Spurs get the resultant corner away.

16 min Spurs, by the way, earned that goes, not just with the delivery and connection but by the way they played in the few minutes leading up to it. But now here come Brentford, Norgaard winning a big tackle outside the Spurs box and Wissa sliding in Henry outside him; his leathered shot is beaten away at the near post by Vicario.

15 min In other news:

13 min But this is no good – Romero seems to be departing with the head injury sustained when challenging Mbuemo, and he’s every bit as disappointed as you’d expect – but this is good – a player being saved from himself. That, my friends, is progress, and Davinson Sanchez comes on. Updated at 09.23 EDT

There was! Spurs lead!

But was Romero offside? I think there’s a foot playing him on….

GOAL! Brentford 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Romero 11) One vice-captain to the other, and Spurs have the first goal of the Big Ange era! Maddison’s ball in is a brute, hit flat and hard and, in the middle of the phalanx of men attacking it, Romero does really well to contort neck and head underneath it, punishing a flashing effort with which Flekken has no chance! Cristian Romero scores for Tottenham! Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 09.23 EDT

10 min Maddison cuts across Jensen, wearing the inevitable lunge, and Spurs have a free-kick on the left corner of the box. Maddison will fancy this…

9 min Eesh, Flekken comes for Maddison’s inswinger, gets nowhere near, and does well to see the ball drop away from prowling attackers.

8 min Nice from Spurs, Bissouma snapping a ball into Maddison, operating in pockets, and he slides a clever pass down the side of the centre-backs that’s a little too strong for Richarlison. But it’s precisely the kind of service he’s there to provide, and shortly afterwards, his team win a corner.

7 min Please be aware that we are currently dealing with an issue in relation to the water supply into the stadium which is affecting all related facilities We will provide a further update in due course. — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 13, 2023

6 min First bit of concerted Spurs possession, but it’s all side-to-side, Brentford pushing them back, then both Romero and Viacrio narrowly avoid being caught in possession. This has been a lively start, both sides looking to speed the game up.

4 min There’s still no water able to get into the ground, but it’s been decided that the game should begin anyway, now we’ve all absorbed the resonance of the broken Britain metaphor.