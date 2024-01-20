(PA)

Brentford play host to Nottingham Forest in an intriguing encounter that could have ramifications on the relegation battle. Neither club has truly managed to distance themselves away from the bottom three and three points for either side today good turn out to be gold dust in the race to avoid the drop.

The Bees welcome back Ivan Toney following the forward’s eight-month ban for breaking the Premier League’s gambling rules. He will captain the side and manager Thomas Frank has backed the forward to regain his imperious form. Toney has been linked with a possible move away from Brentford during this window though he seems committed to helping the club out of their relegation trouble.

Forest, meanwhile, have the threat of sanctions looming over them for potentially breaching Profit and Sustainability rules. The club needs to distance themselves from the bottom three in case they get deducted points and they’ve made a bright start under Nuno Espirito Santo with wins over Newcastle and Manchester United.

Follow all the action below