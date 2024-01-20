Brentford play host to Nottingham Forest in an intriguing encounter that could have ramifications on the relegation battle. Neither club has truly managed to distance themselves away from the bottom three and three points for either side today good turn out to be gold dust in the race to avoid the drop.
The Bees welcome back Ivan Toney following the forward’s eight-month ban for breaking the Premier League’s gambling rules. He will captain the side and manager Thomas Frank has backed the forward to regain his imperious form. Toney has been linked with a possible move away from Brentford during this window though he seems committed to helping the club out of their relegation trouble.
Forest, meanwhile, have the threat of sanctions looming over them for potentially breaching Profit and Sustainability rules. The club needs to distance themselves from the bottom three in case they get deducted points and they’ve made a bright start under Nuno Espirito Santo with wins over Newcastle and Manchester United.
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Only Arsenal, with nine, have scored more headed goals in the Premier League this season than Nottingham Forest’s eight. Brentford have conceded a league-high 10 goals from headers.
Mike Jones20 January 2024 17:15
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Forest have recorded eight points and scored 10 goals on the road in this campaign. They amassed eight points and scored 11 goals away from home in the entirety of last season.
Since their return to the Premier League last season, Nottingham Forest have conceded 29 goals in 12 away league games against London sides, an average of 2.4 per game. They lost 5-0 against Fulham on their last visit to the capital.
Mike Jones20 January 2024 17:10
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Forest could win successive Premier League away games for the first time since a run of four from March to April 1995.
They have not lost their opening league fixture of a calendar year since a 1-0 home defeat versus Barnsley in the Championship in 2017.
Mike Jones20 January 2024 17:05
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Brentford have not lost their opening league fixture of a calendar year since a 3-0 defeat at Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves in the Championship in 2018.
They have dropped a league-high 20 points from a winning position in the current campaign.
Mike Jones20 January 2024 17:00
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest have won two of their three Premier League matches under Nuno Espirito Santo. They only managed three victories in 17 league games under Steve Cooper this season.
Forest can earn three consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since May 1999.
Mike Jones20 January 2024 16:55
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Brentford have lost seven of their last eight league matches, including each of the last five. The longest Premier League losing streak this season is six by Sheffield United and Burnley.
The Bees have lost 10 of their 19 Premier League games this season, as many defeats as in the whole of 2022-23.
Mike Jones20 January 2024 16:50
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest have won just three of their 17 league games at Brentford, keeping only one clean sheet.
Mike Jones20 January 2024 16:45
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest are winless in five league matches against Brentford since a 1-0 victory at Griffin Park in the Championship in 2020.
The reverse Premier League fixture this season ended 1-1 at the City Ground in October. Forest had Moussa Niakhate sent off.
Mike Jones20 January 2024 16:40
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest team changes
Thomas Frank makes four changes to the side who lost in the FA Cup to Wolves in midweek.
Ivan Toney starts on his return to competitive football after serving an eight-month ban, Mark Flekken returns in goal, Ben Mee comes into the defence and Vitaly Janelt starts in midfield.
Nottingham Forest make one change to the side who beat Blackpool in the FA Cup in midweek. Gonzalo Montiel replaces Neco Williams in defence.
Mike Jones20 January 2024 16:35
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest line-ups
Brentford XI: Flekken, Mee, Pinnock, Collins, Roerslev, Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Toney, Maupay.
Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Tavares, Murrilo, Omobamidele, Montiel, Danilo, Mangala, Hudson-Odoi, Yates, Dominguez, Wood.
Mike Jones20 January 2024 16:31