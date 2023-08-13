The post-Harry Kane era begins this afternoon as Spurs play their first competitive match under new boss Ange Postecoglou. Losing their record goalscorer to Bayern Munich on the eve of the new season was an extremely tough start to another Premier League campaign for Tottenham, who would no doubt have liked a gentler opening test to 2023/24 than what promises to be a typically frenetic London derby.
Heung-min Son has been named as the new Spurs captain as Richarlison prepares to step up and lead the attack in Kane’s absence, while debuts are handed out today to the likes of new signings Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and James Maddison, who has also now been given the No10 shirt vacated by Kane.
The Bees have been handed a key boost with the fitness of Bryan Mbeumo as they deal without suspended talisman Ivan Toney until January, with Thomas Frank focused on another push for Europe after last season’s impressive ninth-place finish. However, Ben Mee misses out today through a minor injury. Follow Brentford vs Tottenham live below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Gtech Community Stadium!
Live updates
From our man Dan Kilpatrick at the Gtech:
No half-measures for Ange Postecoglou this afternoon as Tottenham begin life without Harry Kane. The Spurs boss has thrown new signing Micky van de Ven straight in, alongside fellow debutant Destiny Udogie, while there are also debuts for Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison. I haven’t felt this intrigued about a Spurs team for a long time. Brentford are more familiar but missing key men Ben Mee and, of course, Ivan Toney.
This is why Ben Mee is missing this afternoon.
Team news analysis
Well, the first surprise is that Spurs new boy Micky van de Ven goes straight into the starting lineup for his debut, despite fears he may not be fit enough to do so. Oliver Skipp gets the nod in midfield alongside James Maddison and Yves Bissouma and, as expected, Richarlison leads the line through the middle.
Brentford appear to have gone with a back five, with Bryan Mbeumo fit enough to start in attack for the home side this afternoon. New signing Mark Flekken starts in goal with David Raya on his way to Arsenal.
Tottenham team news
Here’s the Spurs lineup: Vicario, Royal, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Skipp, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son
Subs: Austin, Porro, Davies, Sarr, Sanchez, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Perisic, Solomon
Brentford team news
Here’s the starting XI: Flekken, Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Henry, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa
Subs: Strakosha, Schade, Dasilva, Zanka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev, Yarmoliuk
New Spurs shirt numbers
Tottenham have confirmed their new set of shirt numbers for the 2023/24 season on their official website. And James Maddison is taking Harry Kane’s No.10 jersey. Yves Bissouma is moving to the No.8, while goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is taking No.13. Big shoes for Maddison to fill!
It won’t be long until we get the official team news from the Gtech Community Stadium.
There will be a lot of scrutiny on the first XI that Ange Postecoglou selects for a competitive fixture, not least because of the Harry Kane-shaped hole up front. Can Richarlison fill the void? And how many of Spurs’ new signings will start?
Let’s not forget, too, that Brentford are also missing their talismanic centre forward, with Ivan Toney serving a betting suspension. How will the Bees rally round in his absence?
Match odds
Here’s how the bookmakers see it today, odds courtesy of Betway:
- Brentford: 7/4
- Draw: 13/5
- Tottenham: 13/8
Berbatov’s prediction
Former Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov is anticipating a tricky start for Tottenham in west London this afternoon, but believes they can benefit away from the Harry Kane shaped spotlight. This is what he told Betfair:
“I always have big expectations for Tottenham at the start of each season. It’s best if we let Spurs get on with it and we don’t shine too much limelight on them. Going to Brentford is tricky, I can see Spurs coming away with a draw at Brentford.”
His prediction: Brentford 2-2 Spurs
The first game of the post-Harry Kane era for Tottenham Hotspur era is almost upon us. Kane didn’t get his dream start for Bayern last night, so can Postecoglou’s side begin in better fashion without him?