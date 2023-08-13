(Action Images via Reuters)

The Premier League action continues on Sunday afternoon as Brentford kick off their season against Tottenham. Thomas Frank’s team are hoping to build on an impressive season in the top-flight last year but face a tricky test against Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs.

New summer signing Mark Flekken is set to make his Brentford debut as with their previous first-choice goalkeeper David Raya close to joining Arsenal. Bryan Mbeumo should lead the line in the absence of Ivan Toney who remains banned until 2024 and defender Nathan Collins could make his Bees debut.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are coming to terms with the departure of Harry Kane. Kane completed his move to Bayern Munich yesterday and Postecoglou needs to come up with a way to emulate Kane’s impressive goals and assists tally. Brazilian forward, Richarlison, may be handed a starting role alongside new Spurs captain, Son Heung-min. James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario await their debuts too and could all play vital parts in today’s outing.

