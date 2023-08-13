The Premier League action continues on Sunday afternoon as Brentford kick off their season against Tottenham. Thomas Frank’s team are hoping to build on an impressive season in the top-flight last year but face a tricky test against Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs.
New summer signing Mark Flekken is set to make his Brentford debut as with their previous first-choice goalkeeper David Raya close to joining Arsenal. Bryan Mbeumo should lead the line in the absence of Ivan Toney who remains banned until 2024 and defender Nathan Collins could make his Bees debut.
Elsewhere, Tottenham are coming to terms with the departure of Harry Kane. Kane completed his move to Bayern Munich yesterday and Postecoglou needs to come up with a way to emulate Kane’s impressive goals and assists tally. Brazilian forward, Richarlison, may be handed a starting role alongside new Spurs captain, Son Heung-min. James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario await their debuts too and could all play vital parts in today’s outing.
Follow all the action as Brentford host Tottenham:
SUBS: Brandon Austin, Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Davinson Sanchez, Giovani Lo Celso, Manor Solomon, Pedro Porro, Ivan Perisic, Pape Sarr.
TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Emerson Royal, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie; Oliver Skipp, Yves Bissouma; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Son Heung-Min; Richarlison.
SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Mathias Jorgensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Josh Dasilva, Mads Roerslev, Kevin Schade, Keane Lewis-Potter, Shandon Baptiste, Yehor Yarmoliuk.
BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock; Aaron Hickey, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry; Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo.
Since they last met Brentford in May, when the Bees stung their hosts with a 3-1 win, much has changed at Tottenham Hotspur. Today, the post-Harry Kane era begins, as Spurs also play their first competitive fixture under Ange Postecoglou. The departure of their talisman and leading goalscorer comes after an eighth-placed finish last term and defeat in their final friendly of pre-season, which saw them beaten by Barcelona on Tuesday. Nonetheless, the Lilywhites have lost their first league game just once in the last seven years, winning on five occasions.
While Brentford have won just two of their opening league games over the past 11 seasons, they have not lost either of their two Premier League openers to date. Since promotion in 2021, the Bees have beaten Arsenal and held Leicester City to a 2-2 draw. Thomas Frank’s side finished just one point and one place behind today’s opponents in last term’s final standings, having posted five wins from their final six games. Though unbeaten throughout their last nine capital-city fixtures in the Premier League – winning each of the last four in a row – Brentford have a miserable record against Tottenham: they have won only two of the teams’ 10 league meetings.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s Premier League clash between Brentford and Tottenham at Brentford Community Stadium!
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…