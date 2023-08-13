ANGE POSTECOGLOU will be in the dugout for the first time in the Premier League as Tottenham travel to Brentford on the opening day.

The new Spurs gaffer will be hoping he can turn the tide for the North London club and push for a Champions League spot this season.

Meanwhile, Brentford will be hoping to build on last season’s incredible 9th-place finish.

Kick off time: 2pm BST

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event Live stream: NOW

NOW Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium

Stay up to date with all the action from the Gtech Community Stadium…