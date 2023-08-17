Four-time World’s Strongest Man (2011, 2012, 2015-2016) and Shaw Classic promoter Brian Shaw is in the final stages of preparing for his final competitive appearance. The 2023 Shaw Classic, taking place on Aug. 19-20, 2023 in Loveland, CO, will determine “The Strongest Man on Earth.”

With the contest approaching, Shaw posted a video on his YouTube channel, and he both gave sneak peeks into the events, as well as reflected on his run as one of the most accomplished athletes in the sport’s history.

After a behind the scenes glimpse of what the fans can expect the contest, such as the unique standing chest press machine and the classic Fingal’s Fingers, Shaw is seen sitting in a chair and sharing his thoughts about the process and contest itself.

“It’s becoming very real now, that this is my last opportunity to step on that competitive stage and I’ve really been trying to make the absolute most of it … It’s kind of surreal at this moment because on Saturday we will be starting the Shaw Classic and The Strongest Man on Earth, and we will be finding out who the Strongest Man on Earth is. That is so exciting for me and it almost doesn’t seem real at this moment.”

Shaw also took time to appreciate where he began — Shaw’s first amateur strongman contest was a victory in the 2005 Denver’s Strongest Man — all the way through his current standing in the sport. Shaw has tallied 28 professional victories throughout 67 competitions from 2007 to 2023 including four World’s Strongest Man titles, three Arnold Strongman Classic wins (2011, 2015, 2017), and a victory at the inaugural Shaw Classic (2020).

“As I was climbing the ranks, I fell in love with the sport of strongman and every component of it. I love the challenge, I love the training, I love the preparation. I love just stepping out there and competing and only being able to look at yourself in the mirror, whether you were successful or not successful. There was always room to improve and I think that’s what kept me coming back for all of the years that I’ve competed in strongman.”

While Shaw has had to maintain promoter duties for the upcoming Shaw Classic, he also has been preparing for this contest as an athlete, and he likes where he is leading up to the start of the competition.

“I’m coming in bigger than I have in a long, long time and I think that has really benefited me and my training leading up to it. I’m stronger than I have been, I’m more prepared, and I think when it comes to my performance, I want to go out with that Brian Shaw Reflects on His Career Before Closing Out with 2023 Shaw Classic.”

Shaw won the inaugural Shaw Classic in 2020, but Trey Mitchell was champion in 2021 and 2022. Shaw hopes to end his athletic career with a second title while transitioning to a full-time promoter going forward. The roster for the 2023 Shaw Classic is below.

Fans that can’t attend the 2023 Shaw Strength in person can still watch the event on pay-per-view, courtesy of ADLPRO.live. Shaw explained that revenue from the stream will go to the athletes’ payout.

Featured Image: @shawstrength on Instagram