Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered closing arguments today in the bribery trial of Nadine Menendez, wife of former Sen. Bob Menendez, D-M.J., who is accused of helping broker deals that sold the senator’s influence in exchange for gold bars, envelopes of cash, and a Mercedes-Benz convertible.

The former senator—who was not present and was sentenced in a separate trial to 11 years in prison on bribery, acting as a foreign agent, and obstruction charges—was repeatedly referenced during the government’s summation. Nadine Menendez, who faces similar charges, sat quietly in the courtroom between her two attorneys, wearing a pink face mask.

Prosecutor Paul Monteleoni delivered the government’s closing argument over several hours, calling Bob Menendez his wife’s “partner in crime.” He walked the jury through all 18 charges against Nadine Menendez, alleging that she acted as a broker, selling her husband’s political power in a series of schemes.

Prosecutors said the misconduct included helping a New Jersey-based Halal certifier pursue a monopoly, interfering in a state-level criminal case, and ghostwriting a letter for the Egyptian government to help maintain U.S. aid.

In return, Monteleoni told jurors, Nadine Menendez received envelopes of cash, 1-kilogram gold bars, a high-paying job, and a luxury convertible.

“She did it so she could get a convertible,” Monteleoni said. In closing, he added, “The defendant is guilty on every count.”

Barry Coburn, representing the defense, argued that the government had applied overly broad definitions of “official acts” and “quid pro quo.” He claimed most of what was alleged involved routine political behavior. “Menendez must and should not be found guilty of any of them,” Coburn told the jury.

He specifically pushed back on the claim that a meeting between former Sen. Menendez and New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal amounted to an official act.

“These things are unproven in this case,” Coburn said, adding: “The rule of law mandates acquittal on those counts.”

The defense also questioned the credibility of Jose Uribe, a cooperating government witness, saying much of his testimony lacked corroboration. Coburn pointed to a dinner where Uribe claimed the former senator told him, “I saved your ass, not once but twice.” Coburn argued that such statements were unverified and unreliable.

Judge Sidney H. Stein is scheduled to deliver jury instructions on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m., after which deliberations will begin.