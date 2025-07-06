Iran won the support of fellow BRICS nations meeting in Rio de Janeiro today, with the bloc condemning Israel and the US for the assault on Iran’s nuclear program and military infrastructure throughout the 12-day war last month.

“We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025,” leaders said in a summit statement, without naming the United States or Israel.

“We further express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities,” the bloc said.

The 11-nation grouping said the strikes “constitute a violation of international law.”

The declaration is a rare diplomatic victory for Tehran, which has received limited regional or global support after the bombing campaign by the Israeli military, which culminated in US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan.

Get The Times of Israel’s Daily Edition

by email and never miss our top stories By signing up, you agree to the terms

Israel attacked Iran on June 13, declaring that the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs posed an imminent, existential threat to the Jewish state.

Iranians carry a banner bearing the images of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally in his support, as Shiite Muslims attend the ‘Tasua’ (ninth day) mourning ritual to commemorate martyrdom of the prophet Mohammad’s grandson Imam Hussein, during the Islamic month of Muharram ahead of Ashura on July 5, 2025. (AFP)

In retaliation for the strikes, Iran fired more than 500 ballistic missiles at Israel throughout the war, killing 28 people.

Fighting stopped on June 24, with the adoption of a US-brokered ceasefire.

The BRICS gathering includes Israel’s arch foe Iran, and also nations like Russia and China, which have ties with Tehran.

BRICS diplomats had been in disagreement over how strongly to denounce Israel’s bombing of Iran and its actions in Gaza, but ultimately strengthened their language at Tehran’s request.