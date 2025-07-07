Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva rebuked US President Donald Trump for his latest tariff threat against Brics nations on Monday, while the bloc as a whole offered no public response to what critics called an alarming act of economic intimidation.

“I don’t think it’s very responsible and serious for a president … of a country the size of the US to threaten the world over the internet – it’s not right,” Lula said during a news conference at the conclusion of the Brics leaders’ summit in Rio de Janeiro.

He said the members of the group of emerging economies were “sovereign countries” not subject to an “emperor” and noted that other nations had the same right to levy taxes as Washington.

“Frankly, there are other things and other ways for the president … to talk to other countries. People need to understand that respect is good – we like to give it, and we like to get it in return,” Lula added.

The Brazilian president was reacting to comments Trump made on Sunday that he would impose an additional 10 per cent tariffs on imports from Brics members and aligned countries that pursue what he called the group’s “anti-American policies”.

Brics had earlier issued a leaders’ declaration condemning tariffs, unilateralism and protectionism without naming the US.