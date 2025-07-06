Brics leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro condemned recent bombing campaigns against Iran in their final summit statement, calling the strikes a “violation of international law” and “deliberate attacks” on civilian infrastructure, but avoided direct mentions of the US and Israel.

The joint declaration, coming against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs of 100 per cent on imports from Brics countries, underscores an apparent effort to state the members’ position without directly provoking the “America First” leader as they separately negotiate trade deals with Washington.

Without naming the US, the document also slammed “the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures, which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules”.

The declaration was issued soon after the summit opened, with more statements expected before it closes on Monday, focusing on AI, healthcare cooperation and climate finance strategies, according to a Brazilian diplomat familiar with the bloc’s negotiations.

On Iran, the declaration echoes the bloc’s joint statement from last month, when Brics nations voiced “grave concern” over the attacks and stressed “the urgent need to break the cycle of violence and restore peace” more broadly in the Middle East.

Highlighting Iran’s diplomatic isolation at a summit that Tehran had hoped would rally international backing amid tensions with Tel Aviv, the statement also calls for a mediated peace in the region through a two-state solution on Palestine, despite Iran’s push for stronger language and refusal to recognise Israel’s sovereignty.