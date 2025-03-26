A bride is planning her Italian nuptials, but her fiancé’s parents have made it abundantly clear they’re unhappy about her non-traditional choice of wedding cake.

In a recent post on Reddit’s “Wedding Drama” forum, the bride shared her plans for a wedding in late May in Rome, revealing that she is excitedly “counting down the minutes” until her big day.

She went on to explain that as her family “isn’t in the picture,” she and her fiancé are sharing the wedding costs “about even[ly]” with his parents, whom she noted have been “really wonderful in helping to pay.”

However, there is now a sticking point that the bride worries will run her plans — the groom’s parents are unhappy with her choice of wedding cake. In keeping with the location, the woman planned to have a millefoglie cake, a traditional Italian wedding cake which features layers of puff pastry, berries and whipped cream. And her future in-laws are more than a little disappointed.

“They recently found out that we plan on doing the millefoglie cake, and they both have made it vehemently clear that they hate the idea,” the woman wrote, adding that her fiancé’s parents have been sending her photos of what a “real” wedding cake should look like. They have also told the bride that guests will be “disappointed” without a “traditional cake.”

“His dad has even made jokes (I’m pretty sure they’re jokes) about wanting his money back if there isn’t a traditional cake,” she added.

Trying to diffuse the situation ahead of her big day, the bride revealed that she’s tried to reassure the couple that there will be a “dessert bar” featuring more traditional sweet treats, “but it doesn’t seem to make a difference.”

The bride added that she’s “pretty firm” in wanting to opt for a millefoglie cake, sharing that her fiancé is “game if it made me happy,” and noting that he “isn’t a huge sweets guy anyway.” She has even tried the cake style out at a local bakery to ensure she likes it, and says getting married in Rome with an Italian wedding cake is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The bride concluded her post by sharing that with the amount her groom’s parents have contributed financially, she’s finding it difficult not to feel pressured into switching her choice of cake. “Any advice, reassurances or thoughts are super appreciated,” she signed off, inviting Redditors to weigh in.

Many of those commenting on the lengthy post encouraged the bride to stick to her guns. “Enjoy your fancy cake! I’d love a chance to try one,” one person wrote, while another added, “Why are some parents like this? It’s infuriating. I, for one, love the idea of a different cake.”

However, others advised the bride to compromise in this instance. “Have the cake you want but do a smaller version. Have the wedding cake they want in a smaller version. Cut both for pics,” one person suggested.

Meanwhile, many other commenters insisted that since the groom’s parents are paying for half of the wedding costs, they are entitled to have a say about the wedding cake.

“If someone else contributed significantly for the wedding, they should have a say in some shared aspects, such as food choices and the wedding cake,” wrote one user.

Another warned, “That’s why you never let someone pay for something for you unless you know there’s absolutely no strings attached.”

Yet another commenter joked that the bride should “stand firm” and “have her cake and eat it too!”

