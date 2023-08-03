The Bridgecoin Capital lending platform will lend customers’ crypto into traditional real estate assets.

The new lending platform enables investors to defer their crypto gains tax, while simultaneously diversifying their portfolio and generating passive income.

Bridgecoin Capital has been pursuing the integration of blockchain technology into the commercial real estate space since 2018.

Bridgecoin Capital has today launched its lending platform, the first of its kind to lend customers’ cryptocurrencies into conventional real estate assets.

This innovative model is the first tax-effective way to preserve wealth in the blockchain industry, by creating a partnership between real estate and cryptocurrency experts. The platform will defer crypto capital gains by using real estate to both defer taxes and diversify customer portfolios.

Deferring crypto capital gains

The real estate market is estimated to be worth over $3 trillion, whereas the cryptocurrency market is worth over $500 billion. However, there were significant tax repercussions for capital gains due to the $163 billion that investors made during the most recent crypto bull run.

Billions were also lost to taxes by crypto whales, institutional investors, accredited investors, and anyone else with gains.

To help crypto investors (click here for more on how to invest in crypto) from losing money through capital gains, Bridgecoin Capital has created a fully regulated process that enables a customer to borrow money against their cryptocurrency holdings without paying capital gains tax, and then invest that money in interest-bearing real estate deals.

The Bridgecoin platform is marketed as a regulation-focused design that offers users access to features like tax and interest payments. Its lending and lockup structure is simple and required customers to submit to KYC.

The Bridgecoin lending platform loans are collateralized meaning the return is fixed in terms of the USD repaid after the lockup period and the APY provided throughout the process.