Netflix gifted fans of Lady Whistledown a treat on Christmas morning with an all-new look at Bridgerton Season 3. The poster and images were released to celebrate the third anniversary of the show’s release.

The poster features a mirror with the reflection of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who will be the main focus of Season 3. The images tease Penelope’s impending romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) from Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series. Season 3 will not spotlight Benedict (Luke Thompson), the focus of the third book.

“From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season,” Netflix’s official synopsis reads. “She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

View the Bridgerton Season 3 poster and images below.

Photo Credit: Netflix

What to Expect in Bridgerton Season 3?

“Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger,” continues Netflix’s official synopsis. “But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Besides Coughlan and Newton, Season 3’s cast includes Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, and Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown.

Additional cast members include Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich, Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix, and Sam Phillips as Lord Debling.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner for Season 3, taking over for series creator Chris Van Dusen. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Van Dusen serve as executive producers.

Bridgerton Season 3 will be released on Netflix in two parts consisting of four episodes each. Part 1 hits the streamer on May 16, 2024, with Part 2 arriving one month later on June 13, 2024.