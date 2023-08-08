BrightDrop, which started in 2021, began building the Zevo 600 van in December at GM’s CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario. A smaller Zevo 400 van is expected to enter production this year. Both vans are slated for Mexico, BrightDrop said.

The Zevo 600 van, designed for longer-range deliveries, provides 600 cubic feet of cargo space and can travel up to 250 miles on a full charge. The Zevo 400 van has more than 400 cubic feet of cargo space and is intended for shorter, more frequent routes, such as grocery deliveries.

“We are proud to introduce an unprecedented vehicle to the Mexican market,” Paco Garza, the president of GM Mexico, said in a statement. “Its combination of advanced safety offerings, convenience features and best-in-class range make it the ideal option for our customers. Today’s announcement reaffirms our commitment to achieve a zero-emissions future.”

GM’s CAMI plant resumed production July 31 after two weeks of scheduled summer downtime in July and an additional two-week idling because of a battery supply shortage, BrightDrop said.