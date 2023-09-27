In one of the first moves for Brillstein Entertainment Partners since being officially acquired by Wasserman last week, the management firm has brought on Josh Glick as its first hire.

Glick is joining the newly energized banner led by co-CEOs Cynthia Pett and Jon Liebman from Grandview, where he spent eight years representing marquee talent and literary clients.

Glick represents a slate of talent and brings with him bold-faced names such as Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon), Noah Jupe (Honey Boy), Hikari (Beef), Diego Boneta (At Midnight), Rupert Friend (Asteroid City) and Common (Silo), among other high-profile clients.

“We are thrilled to have Josh join Brillstein Entertainment Partners,” enthused Pett in a statement. “Everyone who has worked with him knows how passionately he represents his clients. With his long-standing relationships in the industry, he will be a valuable colleague to the rest of our management team.”

His friend and colleagues at Grandview, also a management concern, bid him farewell. “Josh has always been and will continue to be a great friend and collaborator,” said the Grandview partners in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with him, his clients, and our friends at Brillstein.”

Glick got his start in the representation business at Gersh.