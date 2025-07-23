Weighing in at 1.1 million acres, the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge is big. It’s the second largest wildlife refuge in the lower 48 states. It’s 3.5 times the size of the Grand Teton National Park. It’s more than 1.5 times the size of Rhode Island.
It’s also devoid of bison.
Bison once roamed the land now contained within the refuge, thundering across valleys, grazing the grasslands and unintentionally planting seeds with their hooves.
The idea of bringing back bison to this massive wildlife refuge is logical and emotional, but it’s also contentious.
Camel’s nose under the tent
There are concerns about a dying way of life in Montana, that ranching is on the decline, that bigger ranches mean fewer ranchers, and that elites favor wild buffalo over hard working ranchers.
While the idea of returning bison to a national wildlife refuge is its own distinct issue, culturally it’s connected to these deeper fears. Unsurprisingly then, opposition to bison on this refuge is real in Montana and in a House appropriations bill.
No love for bison in a House bill
The House Appropriations Committee passed its Fiscal Year 2026 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Bill today. Section 133 contained this:
“None of the funds made available by this or any other Act may be used by the Secretary of the Interior to facilitate or allow for the introduction of American bison (Bison bison) on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge (as originally established in Executive Order No. 7509).”
Without money, this won’t happen, even if Interior Secretary Burgum wanted it to go forward.
Going forward
The House vote isn’t the end of the story. There’s something about bison, and there’s something very logical about bringing these 1-ton beasts back to their old haunts. Of course, this isn’t to discount the feelings and fears of ranchers, but I hope the views of hikers, hunters, nature lovers, some ranchers and more will eventually ensure that bison are returned to this refuge.
A final note: adding “hunters” to the previous sentence isn’t an insincere attempt to connect with hunters or with Joe Rogan listeners. In the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, hunting is allowed for bighorn sheep, coyotes, elk, mule deer, antelope, white-tailed deer, waterfowl, migratory birds, mountain lion, turkey and upland game birds. Maybe in the future that list will include bison.
