Weighing in at 1.1 million acres, the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge is big. It’s the second largest wildlife refuge in the lower 48 states. It’s 3.5 times the size of the Grand Teton National Park. It’s more than 1.5 times the size of Rhode Island.

It’s also devoid of bison.

Bison once roamed the land now contained within the refuge, thundering across valleys, grazing the grasslands and unintentionally planting seeds with their hooves.

The idea of bringing back bison to this massive wildlife refuge is logical and emotional, but it’s also contentious.

Camel’s nose under the tent

There are concerns about a dying way of life in Montana, that ranching is on the decline, that bigger ranches mean fewer ranchers, and that elites favor wild buffalo over hard working ranchers.

While the idea of returning bison to a national wildlife refuge is its own distinct issue, culturally it’s connected to these deeper fears. Unsurprisingly then, opposition to bison on this refuge is real in Montana and in a House appropriations bill.