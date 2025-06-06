Things are moving in the right direction for Pacific marten, greater sage-grouse, elk, beavers and other animals in my home state of Oregon, thanks to the adoption of an Environment Oregon-backed law that will support the creation of more wildlife crossings across the state.

Wildlife crossings and corridors are bridges and tunnels built just for animals. These over- and underpasses often draped in native plants and wild grasses are vital to reconnecting habitat that’s been carved up by roads, fences and other development. By restoring greater migration patterns and everyday wanderings alike for key species, they help bring entire ecosystems back into balance, warding off starvation, disease and other vulnerabilities for many more animals than will ever set foot in a crossing or corridor.

And of course, these crossings and corridors help avoid some of the collisions that claim the lives of 1 million vertebrate animals every single day in America, according to one study. When well-placed, and combined with other wildlife-saving infrastructure like fencing, wildlife crossings have reduced these collisions by as much as 97%.

Because they make such a visible difference for the wildlife we love (Have you ever watched live stream footage of a wildlife crossing?), crossings and corridors are proving broadly popular as well as effective.

Polling shows that 86% of Oregonians support policies to protect wildlife migration routes. And earlier this month, Environment America Research & Policy Center’s conservation team released the results of our nationwide survey of public opinion on wildlife crossings, with selected survey locations evenly split between those represented by Republicans and those represented by Democrats at the state level. Once we provided a neutral explanation of what wildlife crossings were — since 37% of those surveyed were unfamiliar — by nearly a three-to-one margin, respondents told us that building new crossings was worth doing, even if savings from reduced vehicle collisions never surpass construction and maintenance costs.

In bellwether states like Pennsylvania, our work to advance plans for wildlife crossings and corridors has shown the potential to help stitch back together our political fabric along with animal habitat. Our state group PennEnvironment partnered with Humane Action Pennsylvania, The Teddy Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and Trout Unlimited to advance a study bill as an early step, and with the help of conservative State Rep. Jason Ortitay and progressive State Rep. Mary Jo Daley, 27 Republicans supported its passage. This uncommonly broad showing of support for a conservation measure helped convince federal officials to award Pennsylvania $840,000 to begin creating statewide wildlife crossings plan last year.

Core to our approach to our local, state and federal Reconnecting Nature campaigns is our belief that love and concern for the animals we share the planet with can transcend partisan politics. What’s true for wildlife is also true for us: When we’re isolated and divided against each other, we struggle, and when we’re united and reconnected with each other, we flourish.

Thank you to Gov. Tina Kotek and state leaders for taking this latest step forward for wildlife in Oregon. Congratulations to Environment Oregon Conservation Advocate Justin Boyles and the Keep Oregon’s Wildlife Moving coalition.