Brisbane City Council will reduce its budget by hundreds of millions of dollars in a cost cutting exercise by Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner to deal with inflation.

The move, which comes just months after the budget was handed down in June, will equate to a 10 per cent reduction in council spending.

Mr Schrinner said about $400 million would be cut from the budget but the decision was necessary to keep rates down.

The savings measure will include putting a pause on the Toowong to West End green bridge, delaying the delivery of $5 million in shade on Victoria Bridge, and cutting the public art component of the Brisbane Metro line.

The council will also take an axe to consultants, councillor ward budgets, advertising, and travel.

Mr Schrinner promised there would be no impact on permanent council employees, but revealed there could be a reduction in spending on contractors.

He acknowledged residents would be affected by the cost cutting, but he insisted the “vast majority” of local services would continue.

“We need to take this action now to make sure we’re keeping downward pressure on future rates,” Mr Schrinner said.

“If we don’t do this now … it’s the residents who would end up paying down the track and I don’t want to see that happen.

“We’re going to take the time now to go through the entire council budget to look for savings.”

‘Everything is going up’

The average rate hike for Brisbane ratepayers in the 2023-24 financial year was 3.45 per cent.

Speaking to ABC Radio Brisbane on Tuesday, Mr Schrinner pointed to the increased costs his council was facing.

“The cost of pretty much everything we’re doing continues to increase,” he said.

“And whether it’s basic things like fuel, electricity, bitumen, construction costs, everything is going up, and there’s no sign that it’s starting to come back down again.”

Mr Schrinner promised kerbside collection would continue.

Labor’s lord mayoral candidate Tracey Price said Brisbane ratepayers deserved a council that made “responsible decisions”.

“I’m all about the community and I know these cuts will be felt hard right across Brisbane where council services are an important part of our quality of life,” she said.

“We need a council that supports the community, is taking action on the housing crisis, tackling suburban congestion and making sure our city is ready for the future.”

