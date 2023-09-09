The Brisbane Lions are into their third preliminary final in four years, with a thumping 48-point win over Port Adelaide at the Gabba in their qualifying final.
Chris Fagan’s men kept their composure in front of goal, taking more of their chances and proving too strong for a Power side that broke even in most statistical areas.
Playing AFL game 200, Brisbane forward Charlie Cameron made his mark kicking two goals, while Joe Daniher booted five, Jaspa Fletcher and Cam Rayner kicked three each as the Lions ran out winners by 19.9 (123) to 11.9 (75).
For the Power, young forward Ollie Lord kicked four goals in his debut final, but his teammates could not provide enough help to keep them in touch.
The Lions now get a week off and go straight to a home prelim final in a fortnight’s time, while Port Adelaide must bounce back next week in a cut-throat semifinal against GWS.
Brisbane vs Port Adelaide
The Lions remain unbeaten at the Gabba in 2023
And good luck to the Demons or Blues trying to break that streak in a couple of weeks.
Josh Dunkley, who is loving life at the Lions, spoke to Channel Seven after the game:
“The boys have embraced me. Not just the boys, the whole footy club. Beautiful sunshine every day, like it was today. Awesome to be part of such a special group.
“The noise in this place is special. Charlie kicked the second goal in a row down in the pocket, and it was unbelievable. Great to be part of it.”
FULL-TIME: The Lions are through to a prelim, winners by 48 points
The Gabba will host a preliminary final in two weeks’ time, when Brisbane will play either Melbourne or Carlton with a spot in the grand final up for grabs.
And boy, they’ve got to be feeling good about their chances after that second half display. Port Adelaide more than held their own in a tight first half, but after the break the Lions put their foot down and blew the Power out of the water.
The Lions kicked goal after goal from stoppages, sparking runs of majors that Port were powerless to stop. Once Charlie Cameron ignited the crowd with two quick ones in the third, the Lions never looked like being headed.
Port Adelaide will head home for a knockout semi against GWS next Saturday night. Their dream is still alive, but it just got a lot tougher.
1′: Cameron misses. Anti-climax
Not that it matters a whole lot …
1′: One last chance for Charlie Cameron!
Lachie Neale lays it on a plate for Cameron to mark, and he will kick after the siren for the chance to claim the spotlight on his 200th game.
1′: Into the final throngs now
Port trying to force one last attack as Brisbane chip the ball around a bit.
Both teams now looking ahead to their next challenges.
3′: Lions are lining up now, Berry will take the next shot
Another tough one, about 50 metres out on an angle. Would take his absolute best from here.
It’s pushed across the face and punched through for a rushed behind.
4′: Nothing is too tough for Joe Daniher! Brilliant goal!
It’s five for Joe, and it’s another cherry on top of the Lions’ cake. Such a beautiful drop punt from a tough angle.
4′: Daniher is too strong for Bergman
A solid one-on-one mark in the pocket for Joe, who is kicking now for a fifth.
Tight in the pocket, tough angle for a left-footer.
7′: Sam Powell-Pepper kicks another
Really powerful run and crumb, and then the snap back over his shoulder was excellent.
He’s certainly carried his weight tonight.
7′: Sam Powell-Pepper kicks the goal
His first of the evening cuts the lead to 46 points.
8′: Powell-Pepper marks inside 50 now
The Lions are easing their way into self-preservation mode, so there is some space opening up for Port at last.
Powell-Pepper will take this shot from 35 out, directly in front.
11′: Horne-Francis’s kick misses the lot
Inaccuracy looked like it would be the difference in the early stages of this game. In the end, the Lions have played Port off the park in this second half anyway — but the goalkicking has still been poor from Port.
12′: Horne-Francis can have a shot on goal
Port Adelaide with a rare attack in this last quarter. Horne-Francis will kick from about 45 metres out.
13′: Jarryd Lyons has a goal! He’s been on the ground for 30 seconds!
Literally subbed on the field after that Fletcher goal, Jarryd Lyons has kicked one straight from the centre bounce.
Port have been slaughtered at scores from stoppages today. It’s a bloodbath at the Gabba now.
14′: Jaspa Fletcher is here to clean things up!
It’s a third goal for Jaspa Fletcher, the breakout star of this qualifying final. There is something very special about this young man, he is doing it at both ends.
How hard must he have run to end up on that kick in the goalsquare? Brilliant effort late in the game, and that will be curtains for Port.
14′: This quarter is a mess
Little niggly free kicks all over the place. Port players frustrated, Lions happy to wind them up.
15′: Rayner misses to the near side
It’s a 40-point margin. If a miracle is to happen, it’s going to have to start happening very soon.
16′: Rayner takes the mark in the pocket
And it would be fitting if he could kick the goal here that would kill off Port Adelaide once and for all. He has been brilliant.