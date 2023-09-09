The Brisbane Lions are into their third preliminary final in four years, with a thumping 48-point win over Port Adelaide at the Gabba in their qualifying final.

Chris Fagan’s men kept their composure in front of goal, taking more of their chances and proving too strong for a Power side that broke even in most statistical areas.

Playing AFL game 200, Brisbane forward Charlie Cameron made his mark kicking two goals, while Joe Daniher booted five, Jaspa Fletcher and Cam Rayner kicked three each as the Lions ran out winners by 19.9 (123) to 11.9 (75).

For the Power, young forward Ollie Lord kicked four goals in his debut final, but his teammates could not provide enough help to keep them in touch.

The Lions now get a week off and go straight to a home prelim final in a fortnight’s time, while Port Adelaide must bounce back next week in a cut-throat semifinal against GWS.

Follow all the action in our live blog, or tune in to our live radio coverage.