TWO British tourists have been accused of tipping a Spanish mum off her lounger at a Canary Island resort as Spain’s sunbed wars turn nasty.

A family of holidaymakers in Fuerteventura say they’re going to the cops after a mum and her two daughters were allegedly attacked by the hotel pool.

1 A mum and her two daughters were allegedly attacked during a sunbed war in a Canary Island resort Credit: Getty

They claim the 53-year-old mum of two was tipped out of her sunbed by the two Brit men, in their 60s and 30s, who said she had nabbed their spot.

“We were afraid,” said the Spanish family.

Canary newspaper Diario de Avisos says Civil Guard officers attended the unnamed hotel to calm the situation down and to split the parties up.

Sunbed wars have been making headlines over the summer season with reports of tourists claiming their sunbeds very early in the morning or last thing at night, “reserving” them with towels and leaving them empty for hours on end.

Diario de Avisos says the latest “violent episode” brought “hammock wars” to the limit in the Canary Islands.

The alleged attack took place on Monday when according to the Spanish man, his wife and his two daughters, 18 and 22, decided to go to the pool while he took a nap.

The woman, who “doesn’t know any English”, sat on an empty sun lounger, and suddenly two British men “started insulting her” and claimed she had stolen their sunbed.

The older Brit allegedly overturned her hammock, which fell on her foot, says her husband.

“She got scared and didn’t understand what was happening”, he told Diario de Avisos – and neither did her daughters who were allegedly pushed.

He said other hotel guests who were in the pool at the time immediately criticised the violent attitude of the two men.

“I went down and two seconds later the Civil Guard arrived, which separated everyone,” he said.

Details of all parties involved were taken.

The family said they refused to stay in the hotel as they were scared and asked to be moved to a different hotel instead.

They say they will be filing an official complaint when they return to their home in Albacete on the Spanish mainland.

They will also be seeking a medical report on the mother, saying she has suffered ankle and back pain.

The hotel declined to make a comment to the Spanish newspaper.

This comes after sunbed hoggers in Benidorm face a tough new crackdown after a war erupted between Brits and locals over beach loungers.

And tourists in Torremolinos are taking sunbed wars to a new extreme as they rush to claim loungers before the pool is even open.