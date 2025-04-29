LONDON – Britain called on Tuesday for calm between Indian and Pakistani communities in London after lawmakers voiced concerns that tensions over a deadly militant attack in India’s Kashmir region could spill into the diaspora.

Nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan have taken a raft of measures against each other since the April 22 attack in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.

Delhi has blamed Islamabad for the violence. Pakistan has denied any role and called for a neutral probe.

Britain is home to one of the world’s biggest Indian and Pakistani communities.

“These issues have long been discussed with passion on British streets and we call on sides, all community leaders, all involved to call for calm at a time of tension in the region,” Foreign office minister Hamish Falconer told parliament.

When Falconer appeared in parliament to answer an urgent question on the situation, lawmakers raised concerns about media reports of ill-tempered protests outside India and Pakistan’s high commissions in London.

Britain updated its travel advice following the attack, advising against all travel to the region of Jammu and Kashmir, with certain exceptions.

The British government’s long-standing position is that India and Pakistan are responsible for finding a solution to the situation in Kashmir that takes into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people, Falconer told parliament. REUTERS

