Some of the missiles were aimed at US-flagged merchantmen crossing the Red Sea area, while others targeted American, British and international warships protecting the merchant traffic.

Mr Shapps described it as “the largest attack on a Royal Navy warship in decades” and said he believed the Houthis, a Shia group that has held Yemen’s capital since 2014, had been acting with the support of Iran.

In the wake of the attack, the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate end to the Houthi attacks, and endorsed the right of UN member states to defend their vessels.

The resolution demanded “that the Houthis immediately cease all such attacks, which impede global commerce and undermine navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security”. Eleven nations voted for it, but Russia, China, Mozambique and Algeria abstained.

For the last decade the Houthis have waged a bitter civil war against a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. They are thought to have been provided with intelligence from an Iranian surveillance ship called the Behshad.

Houthi missiles have been stockpiled in bunkers in densely populated areas controlled by the rebel group, which has been in conflict with the former Yemeni regime since 2014.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior Houthi official, previously vowed that the attacks would only stop if Israel’s “crimes in Gaza stop and food, medicines and fuel are allowed to reach its besieged population”.